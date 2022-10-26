Paprec and Steag have become the newest sponsors for the 15th Annual Energy from Waste Conference

SAE Media Group Reports: Paprec and Steag will be joining in sponsoring this year’s Energy from Waste conference 2022

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, LONDON, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 15th Annual Energy from Waste conference will take place in London at the Copthorne Tara Hotel on 5 – 6 December 2022. Attendees will learn how legislation and policy can stimulate more investment. The event will bring together international waste management operators, developers, bankers, private equity financiers, technology providers and industrial end users for two days of intensive networking, discussing developments that are needed in technology, financing and infrastructure to ensure the solutions are available to fast track the growth of the industry worldwide.

Benefits of Attending:

• Learn of the growing significance that Carbon Capture and Storage has within the Energy from Waste market and the impact it has on the circular economy

• Witness Case studies giving updates on the challenges and opportunities from Energy from Waste projects in the UK, and many more

• Gain an in depth understanding of the opportunities that CCS technology has for Energy from Waste industry

• Discover how to maximise value and optimise investment returns from energy from waste projects

• Determine where the key regions for future Energy from Waste growth will be

• Uncover the effects that the Waste Incineration BREF has had on the EFW market one year on

We are pleased to announce that Paprec and Steag joined in sponsoring the event alongside Augean, CAPTIMISE, and Recco Heilig Group.

Paprec now operates four incinerators, known as waste-to-energy plants. These plants process almost 220,000 tonnes of household waste per year. The waste is used to produce electricity, steam or hot water to supply heating networks.

Steag has been synonymous with safe and efficient power generation, both within Germany and abroad for more then 80 years. With a huge extensive experience to support our customers in every aspect of the power generation process.

View the full conference agenda online at www.efw-event.com/einpr3

Do not forget to register soon and save £100 by 31 October 2022!