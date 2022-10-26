Branded Legacy, Inc. to Distribute Stock Dividend

Company Sells Elev8 Hemp to Apple Rush Co., Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, FL, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce it has sold Elev8 Hemp, LLC to Apple Rush Co., Inc. (OTC Pink: APRU). The purchase price was One Hundred Million (100,000,000) restricted common shares of Apple Rush Co., Inc. (OTC Pink: APRU).

To determine its record date, Branded Legacy, Inc. will consult with both its attorney and transfer agent. Once determined, the number of shares each shareholder owns in Branded Legacy, Inc., on the upcoming record date, will determine how many shares they will each receive from the transaction.

Brandon Spikes, chairman of Branded Legacy, Inc., stated, “We are really excited about the sale of Elev8 and believe that this might be an excellent chance for our shareholders to become invested in two outstanding companies. By strategically spinning off assets that are not our primary focus, we are able to grow the business successfully for the benefit of our shareholders.”

Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush Co., Inc. stated, “I remember this brand from about five or six years ago and thought it was a very unique brand with much potential. They were in multiple supermarkets with Apple Rush. I'm eager to include it in our portfolio. In my opinion, I believe we can significantly grow this coffee line and have it further penetrating the market in a short period of time. It has historically done over 30k a month on Amazon and with consumers spending more now than ever online, we feel this number will be exceeded in the near future. We also see Elev8 having more CBD coffees, Delta 8, HHC, or other active ingredients and even expanding into kratom coffee.”

In a previous news release, the company announced that it would host an open house on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. There were many people at the open house. It was a wonderful chance for the company to highlight Alpha Growers, its most recent acquisition.

