[Latest] Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market Size/Share Worth 3.56 Billion by 2030 at a 4.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 2.6 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 3.56 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2022 and 2030.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Hydrophobic Coatings Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Polysiloxanes, Fluoro Alkylsilanes, Fluoropolymers, Others), By Application (Building & Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Textile, Food & Packaging, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030"

"According to the latest research study, the demand for global Hydrophobic Coatings Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.6 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 3.56 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."

Hydrophobic coatings are also identified as waterproof coatings. Generally, hydrophobic coatings are ultra-tiny layers of superhydrophobic material that help protect the painted surfaces from external factors such as dust, moisture, rain, corrosion, and others. In addition, hydrophobic coatings possess various properties, such as resistance to water, chemical, UV, color, and gloss. Owing to these properties, it has multiple applications in various end-use industries, including automotive, textile, building & construction, aerospace, medical, and others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Increasing demand from the building & construction sector is one of the critical factors responsible for the global hydrophobic coatings market growth. Hydrophobic coatings are preferred over conventional coating material due to their low volatile organic content and water retention capacity. Hydrophobic coatings are used extensively in construction to resist corrosion, water, chemical spill, etc.

For instance, according to an article published by Invest India in the year July 2022, the construction industry is expected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2025. In response, polysiloxane-based hydrophobic coatings are used predominantly in the building infrastructure to protect them against corrosion, acid rains, chemical spills, etc. These factors are anticipated to increase the demand for hydrophobic coatings in the construction sector.

Restraints

However, the lack of skilled labor is restricting the expansion of the global hydrophobic coatings market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the high price of hydrophobic coating restraining the market's overall growth. In addition, high production costs and the requirement of advance machinery will slow down the market. On the other hand, manufacturers are switching to alternative substitutes for hydrophobic coatings due to high production costs and rising prices of raw materials.

Opportunities

The automotive sector's proliferating growth has witnessed a significant increase in the hydrophobic coatings market. The growing adoption of automotive displays, human-machine interfaces, and automated systems are being embedded in luxurious cars by several key manufacturer players, including TATA Motors, Mahindra, Hyundai, Tesla, Ford, Audi, and others. As a result, waterproof coatings are majorly employed for more extended durability, self-healing, hardness, and self-cleaning applications. In addition, these coatings possess thermal insulation, anti-fingerprint, corrosion resistance, and others. Thus, the growth of the automotive sector will drive the demand for hydrophobic coatings in the upcoming years.

Challenges

Over the forecast period, hydrophobic coatings are new to the market, and gaining an edge over completion may be challenging. In addition, rising raw materials prices and high installation costs for nontechnology may be challenging factors in the hydrophobic coatings market.

Report Highlights.

Based on type, the segment includes polysiloxanes, fluoro alkylsilanes, fluoropolymers, and others.

The polysiloxanes segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to grow over the forecast period. Polysiloxanes hydrophobic coatings are extensively used in the building materials, automotive, electronics, medical devices, and household (primarily in the bathroom) sectors. In contrast, wooden furniture uses waterproof coatings to protect the wood from fungal infection mainly caused due to Aspergillus Niger.

In addition, the growing global population, change in lifestyle, and increased focus on hygienic activities have enhanced the demand for hydrophobic coatings, which are extensively used in the medical sector, household appliances, and commercial & residential sectors. These factors are escalating the demand for hydrophobic coatings during the forecast period.

Based on Application, the segment includes building & construction, automotive, aerospace, electronics, textile, food & packaging, and others. Building & construction dominates the hydrophobic coatings market and is expected to remain the dominant segment during the forecast period.

Hydrophobic coatings are considered high-performance materials widely employed in construction to protect the infrastructure from UV radiation, sunlight, corrosion, and other factors. Mainly photocatalytic and hydrophobic coatings are used in buildings & exteriors to protect the substrate from UV radiations and moisture. These factors are escalating the growth of the hydrophobic coatings market .

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Hydrophobic Coatings market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Hydrophobic Coatings market forward?

What are the Hydrophobic Coatings Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Hydrophobic Coatings Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Hydrophobic Coatings market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Snapshots

Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is the dominant region in the hydrophobic coatings market. Hydrophobic coatings have increased in sectors such as building & construction, automotive, electronics, and other key market trends in Asia-Pacific.

The building & construction sector is one of the booming sectors in the Asia-Pacific region. For instance, according to an article published by Invest India in August 2022, the construction Industry in India is expected to reach $1.4 Tn by 2025 due to a robust increase in the urban population which will significantly enhance the demand for hydrophobic coatings, where it gives protection to infrastructure during the uncertain weather conditions. In addition, it is also used to protect the windows & doors, and floor slab surfaces from rain, moisture, UV radiation, etc.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2.6 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 3.56 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players 3M, DuPont, Aculon Inc., BASF SE, P2i, ABRISA TECHNOLOGIES, NEI Corporation, DRYWIRED, ACCUCOAT INC., OerlikonMetco (US) Inc, NANEX COMPANY, NeverWet, Hdromer Inc, Corning Incorporated, Applied Medical Coatings, and Others Key Segment By Type, Application, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfill your requirements for research. Buy Now

Key Players

3M

DuPont

Aculon Inc.

BASF SE

P2i

ABRISA TECHNOLOGIES

NEI Corporation

DRYWIRED

ACCUCOAT INC.

OerlikonMetco (US) Inc

NANEX COMPANY

NeverWet

Hdromer Inc

Corning Incorporated

Applied Medical Coatings

Segments covered in the report

By Type

Polysiloxanes

Fluoro Alkylsilanes

Fluoropolymers

Others

By Application

Building & Construction

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics

Textile

Food & Packaging

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Recent Development

2017 – NBD Nanotechnologies launched a new coating solution, InvisiPrint, which makes fingerprints invisible on metal and glass surfaces. The product will assist manufacturers in meeting consumer demand for a solution to lessen the look of fingerprints on electronic displays, car interiors, bathroom faucets, and kitchen appliances. InvisiPrint is a coating that is both oleophilic and hydrophobic in nature.

– NBD Nanotechnologies launched a new coating solution, InvisiPrint, which makes fingerprints invisible on metal and glass surfaces. The product will assist manufacturers in meeting consumer demand for a solution to lessen the look of fingerprints on electronic displays, car interiors, bathroom faucets, and kitchen appliances. InvisiPrint is a coating that is both oleophilic and hydrophobic in nature. July 2018 – GKN Aerospace established a new hydrophobic coating for cockpit glass at its transparencies centre of excellence in Garden Grove, California. Rain shedding in-flight/ground activity is provided by a permanent surface treatment that significantly enhances resistance to surface abrasion.

