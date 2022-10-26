Submit Release
Wawa Announces First-Ever College Athletics Sponsorship of Four Universities in the State of Florida

Multi-year partnerships started in September 2022 and offer sweepstakes, in-store promotions, sampling and more!

/EIN News/ -- WAWA, Pa., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa today announced its first-ever college athletics sponsorship of four universities in the state of Florida, which includes designation as the official hoagie of the Miami Hurricanes and the UCF Knights, and proud partner of the Florida Gators and the Florida State Seminoles.

The multi-year partnership begins during football season and extends to other athletics including men’s/women’s basketball, soccer, softball and baseball in select markets where Wawa will offer sweepstakes, in-store promotions, sampling at select events and on-site activations.

“Wawa just celebrated its 10th anniversary in the Sunshine State and as we continue to grow, we’re excited to stretch our wings to officially support student athletes in Florida,” said Jim Morey, Chief Marketing Officer, Wawa. “We look forward to cheering student athletes on the sidelines with fresh food, beverage and fun experiences and giveaways.”

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Forbes.com Ranks Wawa as #23 of America’s Largest Private Companies in 2020. For more information, visit us on www.wawa.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @wawa.

CONTACT:  public.relations@wawa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03a6bf24-6830-49bf-bbfc-8ebf4f7d4884 


Wawa announces first-ever college athletics sponsorship of four universities in the State of Florida

