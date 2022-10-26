Adaptive Optics Market Size is projected to reach USD 3241 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.2%: Straits Research

The global adaptive optics market size was valued at USD 281.42 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 3241 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030). The North American region holds the largest share of the global market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive optics (AO) is a technology integrated with the optical systems for advanced imaging and microscopy. These technologies are used to enhance an optical system's output by reducing distortion effects by incoming wavefronts. The setup finds major application in retinal imaging, laser communication, and biological research, among others. The application ecosystem contains three main components: wavefront sensors, control systems, and wavefront modulator. Furthermore, adaptive optics solutions support the user in obtaining the subject's finer details through magnified and advanced imaging.





Market Dynamics

An increase in investment in the R&D field for integrating adaptive optics is expected to boost the market. In recent years, the application of adaptive optics to reduce optical aberrations in medical sciences, such as ophthalmology and retinal imaging, has increased market demand. Different companies, such as Iris AO Inc., offer their AO systems designed explicitly for ophthalmology and retinal imaging with the increasing demand for adaptive optics. For example, Iris AO DMs are being used for retinal imaging by the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

An increase in demand for high-resolution microscopy across various biomedical research domains; increased government funding and accelerated the growth of the global adaptive optics market. Researchers have found adaptive optics systems' applications across many industries, including high-end manufacturing microscopes and various spectroscopy techniques.

In May 2019, researchers at the U.S. National Eye Institute researched to capture mosaic patterns created by the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) in humans using vivo fluorescence ophthalmoscopy coupled with adaptive optics (AO). This has fueled the demand for AO powered imaging ecosystems that would enable better research insights. This has driven the market to grow further. Moreover, many government organizations have adopted these powerful techniques that have further boosted the global market.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 3241 Million by 2030 CAGR 31.2% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, End User Industry, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Teledyne e2v LTD (U.K.), Northrop Grumman Corporation(U.S.), Thorlabs, Inc. (U.S.), Iris AO, Inc. (U.S.), r.l. (Italy), Active Optical Systems, LLC (U.S.), Flexible Optical B.V. (Netherlands), Imagine Optic SA (France), Boston Micromachines Corporation (U.S.), Phasics Corp. (France), Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (U.S.), Edmund Optics Inc. (U.S.), Aplegen Inc. (U.S.), Holoeye Photonics AG (Germany), Sacher LasertechnikGmbh (Germany)

Key Market Opportunities Increasing Prevalence Of The Medical Devices Industry Enhances The Expansion Of The Adaptive Optics Market Share Key Market Drivers Increasing investment in the R&D field, increased government funding accelerates

Regional Analysis

The North American region holds the largest share of the global market. Market dominance can be attributed to recognizing the extensive application scope of adaptive optics in various industries. In embracing adaptive optics technologies, Europe closely approaches North America with a steady growth rate.





Key Highlights

The global adaptive optics market size was valued at USD 281.42 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 3241 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

was valued at USD 281.42 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 3241 million by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022-2030). The Wavefront sensors segment held the largest chunk of the market by components. Moreover, the market for these sensors is expected to grow at the highest rate among others in the market during the forecast period.

The Wavefront sensors segment held the largest chunk of the market by components. Moreover, the market for these sensors is expected to grow at the highest rate among others in the market during the forecast period. Similarly, wavefront sensing can be used in microscopic imaging of biological samples and tissues. The use of adaptive optics to correct light distortions aims to improve the image quality of dense biological tissues dramatically.

By End-users , the biomedical imaging segment is expected to witness a steady growth owing to various research activities.

, the biomedical imaging segment is expected to witness a steady growth owing to various research activities. The Biological research and imaging sector have witnessed great advancements due to the advent of powerful imaging techniques. Besides, a comprehensive study on adaptive optics applications in healthcare continues to be performed at universities and research laboratories worldwide.

The North American region holds the largest share of the global market.





Competitive Players in the Global Adaptive Optics Market

Northrop Grumman Corporation(U.S.)

Thorlabs, Inc. (U.S.)

Iris AO, Inc. (U.S.)

r.l. (Italy)

Active Optical Systems, LLC (U.S.)

Flexible Optical B.V. (Netherlands)

Imagine Optic SA (France)

Boston Micromachines Corporation (U.S.)

Phasics Corp. (France)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (U.S.)

Edmund Optics Inc. (U.S.)

Aplegen Inc. (U.S.)

Holoeye Photonics AG (Germany)

Sacher LasertechnikGmbh (Germany)





Global Adaptive Optics Market: Segmentation

By Component

Wavefront Sensor Wavefront Modulator Control System Others



By End-User Industry

Consumer devices Head-Mounted Display Camera Lenses Other Consumer Devices Astronomy Biomedical Devices Ophthalmology Biomedical Microscopy Cell Analysis Other Applications Military & Defense Laser Defense System Biometric Security Surveillance Other Applications Industrial & Manufacturing Precision Manufacturing Machine Vision 3D Printing Other Applications



Communication

Free-Space Optical Communications Sensing Other Applications



Others

Regions

North America Europe Asia-Pacific Central and South America and the Caribbean The Middle East and Africa







Recent Developments

In January 2020 , National Science Foundation (NSF) newest AO-based Telescope Inouye Solar 4-meter Telescope produced the first image that used adaptive optics to compensate for the blurring effect created by Earth's atmosphere.

, National Science Foundation (NSF) newest AO-based Telescope Inouye Solar 4-meter Telescope produced the first image that used adaptive optics to compensate for the blurring effect created by Earth's atmosphere. In July 2019, Imaging Optics company collaborated with the EU-funded VOXEL project, innovated means to produce 3D imaging without high doses of X-ray by adapting a plenoptic imaging technique is powered by adaptive optics systems.





Adoption of Adaptive Optics Components to Revolutionize Telescope Technology

Medical Device Testing Market to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities to the Players During the Forecast Period









