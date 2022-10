Nebraska Department of Economic Development to Host Economic Recovery Town Halls across Nebraska

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) will host a series of Town Halls across the State of Nebraska. The purpose is to discuss LB1024 (also known as the Economic Recovery Act), its programs, and the needs of the State’s 11 Qualified Census Tracts (QCTs), as determined by Title 26 of the United States Code.

DED leadership and others will give remarks and take questions. The Town Halls are open to the public.

Economic Recovery Town Hall in Lincoln

When: 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. (CST) on Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Where: Lincoln Community Foundation – 215 Centennial Mall S. #100, Lincoln, NE

Economic Recovery Town Hall in Beatrice

When: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (CST) on Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Where: Southeast Community College, Academic Excellence Center #134 – 4771 West Scott Road, Beatrice, NE

Economic Recovery Town Hall in Fairbury

When: 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. (CST) on Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Where: Burkley Family Center at Hartland Bank – 509 “E” Street, Fairbury, NE

Economic Recovery Town Hall in Hastings

When: 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (CST) on Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Where: Central Community College, Hall Student Union – 550 S. Technical Blvd, Hastings, NE

Economic Recovery Town Hall in Kearney

When: 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (CST) on Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Where: Buffalo County Extension Center – 1400 E. 34th Street, Kearney, NE

Economic Recovery Town Hall in Omaha

When: 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. (CST) on Thursday, November 3, 2022

Where: Completely KIDS – 2566 St. Marys Ave, Omaha, NE

Economic Recovery Town Hall in Fremont

When: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (CST) on Thursday, November 3, 2022

Where: RTG Medical – 4611 E. 22nd Street, Fremont, NE

Economic Recovery Town Hall in Thurston County

When: 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. (CST) on Thursday, November 3, 2022

Where: Whirling Thunder Wellness, Gymnasium – 205 Bluff Street, Winnebago, NE

Economic Recovery Town Hall in South Sioux City

When: 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. (CST) on Thursday, November 3, 2022

Where: Northeast Community College, College Center – 1001 College Way, South Sioux City, NE

Economic Recovery Town Hall in Norfolk

When: 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (CST) on Thursday, November 3, 2022

Where: Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce – 609 W. Norfolk Ave, Norfolk, NE

Economic Recovery Town Hall in Scottsbluff

When: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (MST) on Friday, November 4, 2022

Where: Scotts Bluff Country Club – 5014 Ave “I”, Scottsbluff, NE

For additional information, contact the Economic Recovery Division Administrator, Javier Saldaña Jr at: javier.saldana@nebraska.gov or 531-283-1589.