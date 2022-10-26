Resilience Two – A Juried Native American Art Exhibit' the Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill Traveling Exhibit is on display at the Rhode Island State House

RISCA's Atrium Gallery Traveling Exhibit has partnered again with the Tomaquag Museum and the Warwick Center for the Arts for a second juried exhibit featuring local Native American artists, called Resilience Two. The traveling exhibit is on display from Oct. 7 – Dec. 16, 2022, at the Rhode Island State House, 82 Smith St., Providence, during regular business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Resilience Two is part of RISCA's New Visions/New Curators Mentor Series Program. The exhibit was curated by Angel Beth Smith of the Narragansett Tribe, a professional artist with more than 40 years of experience providing artistic content, teaching, and marketing support to academic institutions, churches, and private organizations. Angel's work has been showcased at various galleries and museums throughout Southern New England.

The juried Native American Art Exhibit features an arrangement of drawings, paintings, mixed media, and beadwork created by Indigenous Artists. (The original exhibit was on display at the Warwick Center for the Arts during the summer of 2021.)

Exhibiting artists: Lisa Aquino, Graham Gruner, Mikaela Jackson, Nayana LaFond, Silvermoon Larose, Heebe-Tee-Tse Lee, Deborah Spears Moorehead, Canden Robinson, Lorén Spears, Angel Smith, Weeko Thompson, Brooke Waldron and Cherri Williams.

About the Curator/Artist Statement: Angel Beth Smith

"Creating art is my passion. I aim to inspire others in an articulate, visual manner. Observing the world and its detail, I portray the intricacies of what would seem ordinary. My art is created from an Indigenous contemplative point of view, one that works to bring forth color igniting wonder for the eyes and wakening the soul to the grandeur of Hope. It is a point of view that respects the earth and all that rests upon it."

"My fascination with art and creating challenges me to experiment with and continually work toward dancing with various art mediums to broaden my capacity for artistic expression. With a bachelor's degree in Textile Design, my training is evident in my meticulous attention to detail derived from the intricacies of fabric weaves and design. As if weaving, I interlace technical elements, familiarity, and aesthetics with layers of color to produce vibrancy and depth. Motivated by the desire to captivate and inspire, I choose facets of expression to elicit curiosity. By gently conveying the inherent beauty and intrigue present within the simple things of life, I aim to comfortably draw viewers into the world of my canvas of choice." – Angel Beth Smith

Exhibit details What: Resilience Two - A Juried Native American Art Exhibit When: On Display Oct. 7 – Dec. 16, 2022 / Open to the public during regular business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Where: The Rhode Island State House, 82 Smith Street in Providence, RI, 02903.