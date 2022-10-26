Lancaster County, PA, Moves Annual Judicial Tax Sale to GovDeals’ Online Platform

The County is Also Conducting Its Continued Upset Tax Sale, Offering More Than 100 Real Estate Properties to Potential Buyers

/EIN News/ -- LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau’s annual Judicial Tax Sale and Continued Upset Tax Sale will be held virtually on GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets. The one-day sales event featuring residential and commercial parcels will take place Monday, November 14th, 2022.



The Continued Upset Tax Sale is being conducted to collect delinquent real estate taxes as required by Pennsylvania’s Real Estate Tax Sale Law. The Judicial Tax Sale is being held for properties that have also accumulated delinquent property taxes and were exposed for sale during a prior Upset Tax Sale, but not sold. During the preview period leading up to the sale, some properties may be removed from auction as the current owners or interested parties pay off any outstanding taxes.

This is the first Judicial Tax Sale from Lancaster County on GovDeals, however, the county previously used the platform to conduct its Upset Tax Sale and Continued Upset Tax Sale in 2021. By choosing to also move their Judicial Tax Sale online, Lancaster County can save time and simplify the process for both the seller and buyer.

"GovDeals is always evolving in accordance with the needs of our many sellers,” says Scott Pearlman, account manager for GovDeals. “With this sale, Lancaster can trust that we offer a true partnership, and that we will do what it takes to meet their needs for both tax sales.”

By working with GovDeals, Lancaster County will have access to a perpetual audit trail and be protected from buyer fraud while also maximizing their returns. Conducting these sales online also expands the local buyer base to include those who may not be able to attend an in-person event.

Potential buyers have until Friday November 4th, 2022, to review and submit additional documentation to the Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau in order to participate in these auctions. For further information about registering for this sale please visit Lancaster County Continued Upset Tax Sale or Lancaster County Judicial Tax Sale.

To bid on any assets on the GovDeals platform, potential buyers must first create an account and complete the free registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

About GovDeals

GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation assets to industrial machinery and real estate. The platform specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. Buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location. GovDeals is powered by Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), one of the most experienced and trusted companies supporting millions of customers in the circular economy across the globe.

Contact: Nancy Sloane, Liquidity Services (561) 339-8613 nancy.sloane@liquidityservices.com