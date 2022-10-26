Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitors Market Size is projected to reach USD 15.67 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5%: Straits Research

The global multi-layer ceramic capacitors market size was valued at USD 10.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 15.67 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2030. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in multi-layer ceramic capacitors over the forecast period on account of the presence of major vendors offering capacitors.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The miniaturization of the capacitors, one of the major growth attribute is mainly due to the increasing efforts of the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) towards consumers’ electronics, Furthermore, increasing penetration of MLCC in consumer electronics and automotive applications and the advent of hybrid and electric vehicle in the automotive segment are some of the factors propelling the growth of the global multi-layer ceramics capacitors market .

Further, the increasing government initiatives towards the adoption of renewable energy has surged the adoption of electric vehicles. Some of its noteworthy benefits comprise the presence of low equivalent series resistance (ESR), which provides excellent frequency characteristics; its high resistance to abnormal voltage thus reducing the risk of failure due to dielectric breakdown. Further, its high performance in comparison to the aluminum electrolytic capacitors due to the small parasitic inductance along with its better stability over the temperature have bolstered the growth of the global multi-layer ceramics capacitors market. Moreover, the growing advancement of IoT also adds to the growth of the multi-layer ceramics capacitors market. However, the shortage of these as very high-voltage ceramic capacitors are not available to hinder the market growth.





Impact of COVID-19

Globally, COVID-19 has had a severe impact on every industry sector. Due to the government's increasingly strict rules, which include the suspension of cross-border activities, the manufacturing sector, and social segregation norms, the market for MLCCs has seen a modest slowdown in growth. As a result, operations in the global supply chain have been disrupted, further postponing the need for capacitors. The demand for EV cars and capacitors has also decreased as a result of job losses and an increase in pay reduction.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 15.67 billion by 2030 CAGR 5% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Voltage, Application, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Walsin Technology Corporation, Yageo Corporation, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd., TDK Corporation, American Technical Ceramics, API Technologies, AVX Corporation, Johanson Dielectrics, KEMET Corporation, Murata, Key Market Opportunities The use of MLCCs in automotive applications is expected to be a growth opportunity. Key Market Drivers Growing OEM efforts towards the development of small-sized capacitors

increasing penetration of consumer electronics and wearable technology, and advancement of IoT

Regional Analysis

The existence of major companies providing multi-layer ceramic capacitors, including Future Electronics Inc., Netsource Technology, Aerovox, and Tecate Group, is a major factor driving the MLCC market in North America. As a result of the presence of key market players like TDK Corporation, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, and Kyocera Corporation, the multi-layer ceramic capacitors market in Asia-Pacific is growing at the highest rate.





Key Highlights

The global multi-layer ceramic capacitors market size is projected to reach USD 15.67 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2030.

is projected to reach USD 15.67 billion by 2030 at a from 2022 to 2030. By voltage , the mid-voltage segment holds a dominant position and is presumed to grow during the forecast period on account of the increasing penetration rate of smartphones.

, the mid-voltage segment holds a dominant position and is presumed to grow during the forecast period on account of the increasing penetration rate of smartphones. By applications , the automotive segment holds significant growth and is expected to witness growth during the forecast period on account of the increasing adoption of electric vehicles.

, the automotive segment holds significant growth and is expected to witness growth during the forecast period on account of the increasing adoption of electric vehicles. By type , array capacitors hold higher CAGR and are anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period on account of growing consumer electronics and automotive applications.

, array capacitors hold higher CAGR and are anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period on account of growing and automotive applications. By region , North America holds a higher CAGR and is expected to witness growth during the forecast period on account of the early adoption of technology in the region.

, North America holds a higher CAGR and is expected to witness growth during the forecast period on account of the early adoption of technology in the region. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in multi-layer ceramic capacitors over the forecast period on account of the presence of major vendors offering capacitors.





Key Players

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Walsin Technology Corporation

Yageo Corporation

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.

TDK Corporation

American Technical Ceramics

API Technologies

AVX Corporation

Johanson Dielectrics

KEMET Corporation

Murata





Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors Market: Segmentation

By Type

General Capacitors

Array Capacitors

Serial Construction

Other Capacitors

By Voltage

Low Voltage

Mid Voltage

High Voltage

By Application

Consumer Electronics Personal Computers Hard Disks Mobile Phones Cameras Other Consumer Electronics

IT and Telecom

Automotive Power Train Engine Control Unit Safety and Security Battery Management System Electric Driven Compressors Other Automotive applications



By Region

North America

Europe

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Asia-Pacific

South America





News Media

Automotive Sector is Likely to Make Significant Impact in the Adoption of Multi-Layer Ceramics Capacitors Market

