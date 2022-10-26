Jungle Scout's Amazon vs. Walmart Report Highlights Battle Over Grocery and Tech

The 2022 Amazon vs. Walmart report explores consumer shopping preferences, third-party selling, and e-commerce strategies, examining the impact on the present and future e-commerce landscape.

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Jungle Scout, the leading all-in-one platform for ecommerce sellers, released its 2022 Amazon vs. Walmart Report, a study of more than 1,000 U.S. consumers and financial reports that examines the retail giants' race to the top in the changing global economy. The report highlights consumer preferences and how investments in omnichannel strategies and technology are shaping the rivalry.

Key insights include:

Amazon is maintaining its e-commerce dominance — for now.

75% of U.S. consumers have purchased from Amazon recently, compared to 43% who have shopped on Walmart.com.

63% of consumers begin their search for a product online on Amazon over Walmart.com (43%).

Consumers are more likely to have an Amazon Prime membership (57%) than a Walmart Plus account (31%).

Consumers prefer to shop on Amazon over Walmart.com for electronics, books, and clothing.

Consumers turn to Walmart for affordability and everyday items.

56% of consumers turn to Walmart for groceries, compared to 15% who prefer to buy them from Amazon.

43% of consumers say product prices are the main reason they shop at Walmart over Amazon, followed by familiarity with products.

71% of consumers are more likely to make smaller purchases ($0-99) from Walmart.com, compared to 66% on Amazon.

Consumers prefer to shop on Walmart.com over Amazon for groceries, medicine, and cleaning supplies.

"The retail environment is constantly changing due to economic currents and consumer whims. Amazon and Walmart are both leveraging online and offline technologies as a way for brands to create more dynamic solutions that satisfy their customers," says Michael Scheschuk, President of Small & Medium Business and Chief Marketing Officer, at Jungle Scout. "Investments like Amazon's Dash Cart in Amazon Fresh stores and Walmart's Virtual Try-On in their iOS app will raise the bar for all retailers and improve consumer experiences."

Additionally, the report finds that both Amazon and Walmart's marketplaces are largely dominated by third-party sellers, another area where both retailers are investing for growth. Amazon's marketplace is 82% third-party sellers, compared to Walmart's, which is comprised of nearly 79% third-party sellers.

Read the full report with the methodology here.

About Jungle Scout

Jungle Scout is the leading all-in-one platform for selling on Amazon, supporting more than $40 billion in annual Amazon revenue. Founded in 2015 as the first Amazon product research tool, Jungle Scout today features a full suite of best-in-class business management solutions and powerful market intelligence resources to help entrepreneurs and brands manage their e-commerce businesses. Jungle Scout is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and supports 10 global Amazon marketplaces.

