Tier One Names Celena Fine Agile Insights and Analytics Practice Lead; Launches What’s Next, Now Trends Report

Proprietary Monthly Report Designed to Boost Brands’ Marketing Impact by Connecting Today’s Trends with Tomorrow’s Business Implications

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tier One Partners, an award-winning, full-service PR, digital, and content agency that applies Agile Communications programming to help clients thrive on change, today announced Vice President Celena Fine will lead the agency’s Agile Insights and Analytics practice. Tier One also introduced What’s Next, Now, the Agile Insights practice’s new monthly trends report for clients.



Tier One’s Agile Insights practice, which includes the agency’s program measurement function directed by Eden Halterman, the agency’s dedicated data and analytics insights specialist, keeps clients on the forefront, recognizing and predicting emerging macro trends in real time. With this knowledge, the agency’s teams craft strategies that authentically bring clients into the cultural conversation to boost brand awareness. The agency achieves this by:

Listening: Being immersed in the topics driving news and social to identify commonalities that reveal what’s on the cusp

Connecting: Drawing connections between trending topics and our clients through our deep knowledge of the news cycle and their business

Applying: Executing ideas that bring clients into the zeitgeist



The monthly What’s Next, Now trends report is the Agile Insights practice’s first product. The report, available free of charge to Tier One clients and for a $1,200 annual subscription via Substack, leverages the agency’s wide-reaching listening across earned and social media channels. It synthesizes emerging and current trends in Business & Finance, Technology, Media & Culture, Politics & Economics, and Climate, Health, & Science to deliver a cultural “crystal ball” that guides the development of effective and prescient brand marketing strategies. To subscribe to Agile Insights, visit https://tieroneinsights.substack.com/ .

“Tier One’s Agile Insights practice harnesses the power of predictive intelligence to keep our clients relevant and in the news,” said Kathy Wilson, co-founder and managing partner at Tier One. "We’re excited to introduce What’s Next, Now to give clients actionable insights on how today’s trends present an opportunity to drive competitive advantage. With Celena at the helm of this practice area, one she helped to build and shape over the past year with her passion for culture and news, Tier One will continue to expand the Agile Insights and Analytics practice and develop future products.”



Additionally, Tier One’s Agile Insights and Analytics team has launched a new ebook entitled, The Shifting Media Landscape: Where It's Headed Next. In today’s era of rapid transformation in the earned media landscape, the report takes a look at the most impactful trends and how brands can find organic ways to enter the cultural conversation, adapt to the changes, and remain agile. To download the ebook, visit https://www.tieronepr.com/the-shifting-media-landscape .

About Celena Fine

A 17-year veteran of news and communications, Fine works with clients in the financial services, technology, and healthcare industries. Fine began her career as a TV news journalist at Boston’s NBC and FOX affiliates, where she covered some of the country’s most significant news stories, including the Boston Marathon bombing and the capture and trial of Whitey Bulger.

About Tier One

Tier One Partners is a full-service PR, digital, and content marketing agency that helps companies thrive on change. Our agile communications approach turns B2B and B2C clients in technology, digital healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and marketing services into category leaders by steadily aligning their missions to the most pressing challenges and opportunities of our time. Our earned media, creative content, and digital marketing strategies combined with our relentless pursuit of results, bring our clients’ visions and missions to the forefront — and keep them there. For more information, visit tieronepr.com . Follow us on Twitter (@tieronepr) and Facebook .