Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size is Predicted to Reach $21.1 billion by 2027 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Growing Demand for Blended Learning and Adoption of Cloud-Based Corporate Learning Management System Solutions to Drive Market

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Market size which is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 8.1 billion in 2022 to 21.1 billion USD by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.1% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growing adoption of cloud-based LMS solutions, to effectively manage the learning content, skill based and objective-driven training to the employees are some factors which are driving the corporate LMS market growth.

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=54961312

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2016–2027 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2022–2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments Covered Offering, deployment mode, organization size, learning mode, vertical, and region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America Major companies covered Major vendors in the global corporate LMS market include Cornerstone OnDemand (US), Blackboard (US), Instructure (US), SAP (Germany), Docebo (Canada), Adobe (US), D2L (Canada), Paylocity (US), Seismic (US), Paycor (US), Absorb Software (Canada), Zoho (India), LearnUpon (Ireland), iSpring Solutions (US), ProProfs (US), Paradiso Solutions (US), Brainier (US), CrossKnowledge (France), Epignosis (US), ExpertusONE (US), Trakstar (US), Axonify (Canada), Thinkific (Canada), Bigtincan (Australia), Neovation (Canada), Knowledge Anywhere (US), iTacit (Canada), Skyllful (US), Disprz (India), Rippling (US), Trainual (US), Tovuti (US), and eduMe (UK).

Trend: AI and ML in corporate LMS

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a technology that accomplishes specific tasks by processing data and recognizing patterns in the data. Machine Learning (ML) is an application of AI. It enables algorithms to learn from the existing data, adjust to new inputs, and achieve the best outcomes. AI in corporate LMS supports adaptive learning and improves learning outcomes. Digital learning interfaces can be customized for learners. For instance, easily understandable chapter summaries and flashcards can be created according to each student's needs. By analyzing student data and monitoring student progress, the LMS generates feedback reports that could help the faculty understand the student's needs and weak points. AI-supported corporate LMS solutions could aid educational institutions and enterprises in designing the curriculum and for the conception and implementation of innovative strategies for learning and skill development. Corporate LMS vendors are integrating AI technology into their solutions to transform the digital learning landscape. As AI has been evolving rapidly over the past few years, it is expected that these technologies will have a significant impact on the corporate LMS market in the coming years.

Trend: Augmented Reality (AR)/Virtual Reality (VR) in corporate LMS

AR and VR technologies help to create learning experiences that stand out from the crowd and trigger higher recall and comprehension rates. AR remote assistance can also be used to facilitate the work of employees during remote work and quarantines. It can take the form of some troubleshooting support from experts who are located elsewhere, or enhanced customer service through self-service procedures/mentoring with side-by-side experiences. The application area is quite large when it comes to the corporate sector. Often, businesses integrate VR in LMS and AR technologies to develop the employee skill sets such as business and soft skills, customer care training, compliance training, onboarding, and recruitment. On the other hand, with images and things that seem real, a Virtual Reality (VR) environment gives the user the impression that they are completely engrossed in their surroundings. This environment is used to view a virtual reality headset, helmet, or other equipment. Deploying VR in the learning management system can help to overlay virtual objects on their physical counterpart using mixed reality. The 3D digital twin version overlaps with the physical element by locking onto it once the shape outline is detected. It enables interactive flows or remote support on various devices like mobile, tablet, or XR headsets.

Opportunity: Incorporation of advanced technologies for better training environment

AR/VR technology can support teaching employees in a more flexible, on-demand, and accessible format during learning. The technology enables gamification to create engaging, immersive, and potentially more remarkable learning experiences than listening to hours of lectures or reading pages of materials. That is why AR/VR technologies can improve and even enhance training experiences in any environment. For instance, AR and VR in healthcare sectors are gaining momentum due to widespread adoption in telemedicine, medical training & education, patient care management, and medical marketing during the COVID-19 pandemic. VR technology is also gaining an advantage in rehabilitation therapy because of its ability to bridge the gap between laboratory training and the real-life tasks involved in daily living.

Key Players

Major vendors in the global corporate LMS market include Cornerstone OnDemand (US), Blackboard (US), Instructure (US), SAP (Germany), Docebo (Canada), Adobe (US), D2L (Canada), Paylocity (US), Seismic (US), Paycor (US), Absorb Software (Canada), Zoho (India), LearnUpon (Ireland), iSpring Solutions (US), ProProfs (US), Paradiso Solutions (US), Brainier (US), CrossKnowledge (France), Epignosis (US), ExpertusONE (US), Trakstar (US), Axonify (Canada), Thinkific (Canada), Bigtincan (Australia), Neovation (Canada), Knowledge Anywhere (US), iTacit (Canada), Skyllful (US), Disprz (India), Rippling (US), Trainual (US), Tovuti (US), and eduMe (UK).

