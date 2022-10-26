Nightly Lane Closures on I-70 between MM 5.23 and MM 8 continuing October 26

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that there will be nightly lane closures on I-70 Eastbound and Westbound between mile marker 5.23 and mile marker 8. These closures will continue through early November, taking place Monday through Friday from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM, and will last an additional three weeks. These closures will occur in order to demolish the crossovers that were utilized during the Middle Creek Bridge rehabilitation. The median and shoulders will also be returned to the original condition through the area.





Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

