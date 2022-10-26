Maryland’s Best Expo Scheduled for January 10

October 26, 2022

Opportunity for Maryland Farmers, Seafood Producers, and Processors to Connect with Buyers

ANNAPOLIS, MD (October 26, 2022) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) will host the Maryland’s Best Expo on Tuesday, January 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. Returning for its 19th year, after being canceled in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maryland’s Best Expo provides an opportunity for Maryland farmers, seafood producers, and processors to connect with buyers from grocery retailers, restaurants, schools, food distributors, and other venues.

“This premiere event plays an important role in connecting our Maryland farmers and producers to buyers from around the state,” said MDA Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “Over the past two decades, MDA’s Marketing Program, Maryland’s Best, has promoted our state’s agricultural and seafood products, and expanded markets for our farmers and producers. I am incredibly proud of their work and grateful for their efforts.”

The 2020 Maryland’s Best Expo attracted more than 300 attendees. Participants included farmers, producers, watermen, aquaculturists, processors, grocery store retailers, restaurants, schools, institutions, distributors, economic development officials, University of Maryland Extension (UME) agents, and regional agricultural marketing officials.

This year’s event will be held in the “N Room” at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, 550 Taylor Avenue, Annapolis. Registration is required. The deadline to be included in the expo directory is December 9, 2022, and the last day to sign up is January 6, 2023. There is a $25 fee for a table display space. There is no fee for buyers, but they must register. For more information on the expo or to register, please visit the Maryland’s Best website.

You should attend this event if you are:

A Maryland grower, watermen, seafood company, or processor interested in finding new markets for your products;

A buyer from a grocery store, restaurant, hospital, school, or other venue looking to purchase Maryland grown or produced products; or

A service provider in agriculture or local food .

The types of local products that buyers will typically find are:

Fruits and vegetables

Meats

Dairy products

Seafood

Craft Beverages

Specialty products (sauces, baked goods, chocolate, soups, flour)

For questions on registering or sponsoring, please contact Audrey Broomfield at (410) 841-5838 or audrey.broomfield@maryland.gov.

# # #

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter @MdAgDept & @MDsBest