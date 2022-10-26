Content Security Market worth $2,219 million by 2027 - Exclusive Study by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Content Security Market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 1,345 million in 2022 to 2,219 million USD by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.5% from 2022 to 2027. Some factors driving the Content Security Market growth include concerns regarding increased breach of sensitive information due to execution of malware scripts, growing adoption of cloud-based services/solutions, increased need to widespread information/content and engagement through advanced user interface and user experience platforms.

By Organization size, large enterprises are expected to witness higher market share during the forecast period

The adoption of cloud services or solutions to take advantage of the digitalization era has been the primary area of interest for businesses in the context of both large and medium-sized businesses. At the same time, it gives hackers a chance to steal sensitive data by inserting malware scripts into website content, phishing emails, and other forms of communication. When it comes to considering the adoption of new technology, there is no doubt that large corporations are typically the ones to do so. This suggests that clever con scammers or whip-smart hackers have their sights set on these businesses. However, the small and medium-sized businesses are not far behind in adopting cloud services. In addition to considering cloud adoption for its cost-effectiveness and ability to automate manual processes, small business leaders should also consider data protection and security. The technology industry benefits from the growth of cloud users and its ecosystem. In addition, these business leaders must be aware of the drawbacks associated with utilizing lucrative services or deploying cloud solutions. Because of the growing concerns over data security, this makes it possible to envision content security as a possibility.

By vertical, BFSI segment is expected to witness highest market share during the forecast period

The scope of content security and protection extends beyond a small number of industry verticals like BFSI, IT and ITeS, retail and e-commerce, media, and entertainment, and so on. BFSI is one of the industries that sets the standard for the adoption of digital technologies to streamline operations and operations as digital initiative grows. It includes banks, insurance companies, and financial institutions. From a strategic perspective, the BFSI industry is the most attractive target for scammers or hackers due to the sectors rapid digital progress and the substantial amount of consumer information it holds. As a result, the number of cybercrimes and frauds has increased steadily over time. There have been alarming numbers of cases involving the use of email content, phishing emails, and UI/UX that direct users to scripted altered websites. This shows how important it is to protect the public interest and content security in the global market.

By region, Asia Pacific is projected to grow with fastest growth rate during the forecast period

When it comes to the content security market, North America is believed to hold most of the market share. It is not surprising that it has topped the list because it has witnessed a variety of cybercrimes, allowing the region to investigate a variety of malware or suspicious content origins. Digital transformation, on the other hand, has been a major focus of Asia-Pacific efforts to boost regional economic growth and integration. Asia-Pacific now ranks among the worlds fastest-growing regions, making it a huge potential market for content security. China, India, and Japan are a few of the regions most technologically advanced nations, which are facilitating the swift implementation of content security laws and regulations to improve data security. Additionally, despite the increasing number of cyberattacks and threats, businesses in the Asia-Pacific region have been adapting to the new digital trends.

Key Players

Major vendors in the Global Content Security Market include Cartesian Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Trend Micro Inc. (Japan), Check point Software Technologies (Israel), Barracuda Networks (US), Sophos Technologies Pvt. Ltd (UK)., Proofpoint (US), Forcepoint (US), Verimetrix (France), Lookout (US), CommScope (US) and Infosec Information Technologies (Istanbul) are few key players in the content security market.

