AI Metrics Raises $1.26 MM to Accelerate Innovation and R&D for its AI-enabled Cancer Imaging Technology

Bridge Round Investment Supported by Angel Fund and Individual Investors

AI Metrics, an early stage AI-enabled, cancer-imaging radiology software company, announced today that it has raised $1.26MM in a bridge financing round. The round was led by an angel fund and several individual investors, many of them leading radiologists.

AI Metrics was launched in 2019 by Bob Jacobus, Paige Severino, and radiologist and researcher Dr. Andrew Smith. The company has been developing software to more accurately assess cancer treatment effectiveness -- leveraging augmented intelligence to improve radiology workflows and deliver detailed updates of therapy progress to oncologists and patients.

"We are excited to have a mix of existing and new investors support AI Metrics, including several radiologists who are attracted to our promising and innovative technology," said Bob Jacobus, CEO. "AI Metrics expanded its investor base with field experts eager to capitalize on what they see as a breakthrough technology coming to market."

AI Metrics plans to invest in R&D resources to continue its quest to help radiologists deliver improved speed, accuracy, consistency, and clarity of patient condition.

To learn more about AI Metrics, please visit, https://www.aimetrics.com/

About AI Metrics

AI Metrics was founded by a radiologist to help radiologists raise their standard of care in evaluating cancer patients. Specifically, the company's software solution uses AI to transform the low margin, difficult, tedious task of cancer patient evaluation into a high margin, high quality, time-saving deliverable to oncologists and patients, which in the process improves care and raises the satisfaction level of patients and their physicians.

