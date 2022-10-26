Kyndi Natural Language Search Wins 2022 Customer Experience Innovation Award from CUSTOMER Magazine

Natural language processing leader honored for enabling self-service customer support with intelligent search

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndi, the leading natural language processing (NLP) company, today announced that the Kyndi Natural Language Search Solution has been named a 2022 Customer Experience Innovation Award winner by TMC's CUSTOMER Magazine. The 2022 Customer Experience Innovation Award recognizes best-in-class companies that set the standard in delivering exceptional customer experiences through all channels including social. Awards were given to those companies who demonstrate that by using their platform, users can effectively combine innovative approaches to technology, process, and company culture to deliver world-class customer service. The full list is available here.

"The importance of the social channel is just one of the shifting dynamics enabling innovative solutions that maximize CRM, voice of customer, brand management, lead generation/qualification, collections and HR," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "We congratulate Kyndi for receiving a 2022 Customer Experience Innovation Award and for helping to improve customer experiences across multiple channels. Kyndi can help organizations boost customer self-service and support quality, allowing customers to use their own words as if they were speaking to a person, and quickly receive relevant, contextual answers back."

Today, customers are much more digital-savvy and want to be self-sufficient. Not only do they want to find information about a business through various digital channels, but they also want to solve their issues quickly themselves without having to call customer support. To address this customer need, many organizations have turned to chatbots, intelligent virtual assistants (IVA), and other AI-based solutions to provide customers with a DIY path to problem-solving. But few organizations have been able to achieve tangible results with those implementations.

The Kyndi Natural Language Search solution is the first end-to-end offering designed to maximize the relevancy and speed of finding answers in unstructured, text-based data, such as customer support documents, allowing customers and support agents to accelerate time to issue resolution. Due to limited NLP expertise and the cost of training, tuning, and deploying state-of-the-art language models, organizations of all sizes often struggle to implement natural language search as a true business enabler.

Unlike other natural language-enabled solutions that are difficult and expensive to implement on company-specific data, Kyndi's Natural Language Search is designed with a user-centric approach, offering pre-built language models that intuitively understand sophisticated human language while allowing users of all technical skill levels to interact and manage the infrastructure at ease, without requiring coding.

Key areas Kyndi addresses include:

Customer Support and Services - enables an enhanced search experience by providing the right answers to customers' product and service-related questions, via a search or chatbot interface, for both customers and support agents.

Competitive Intelligence Market Research - helps market intelligence teams turn market analysis into a competitive advantage. Validates product features and increases market traction using accurate and timely search results on vast amounts of information.

- helps market intelligence teams turn market analysis into a competitive advantage. Validates product features and increases market traction using accurate and timely search results on vast amounts of information. Enterprise Compliance - overcomes compliance challenges by enhancing employees'

search experience. Dramatically reduces the time it takes employees to conform to internal policies and guidelines and to meet external regulatory, legal, and ethical requirements.

"When customers can't find the right answers with legacy search tools, they are relegated to calling a support agent. In most cases, customers, especially younger generations, are tired of this experience, which often results in case escalation and customer churn," said Ryan Welsh, CEO and Founder of Kyndi. "Kyndi's NLP-powered search understands a person's question intuitively, helping them find the right answers immediately and satisfy the customer quickly. This is the customer experience users expect and we are thrilled to be recognized as a 2022 Customer Experience Innovation Award winner. More importantly, we appreciate the acknowledgement for helping organizations increase customer loyalty by creating a fast and more relevant search experience."

In addition to this latest recognition, Kyndi was named a Top Trend-Setting Product of 2022 and a KMWorld AI 50 by KMWorld, the 2022 Frost & Sullivan North America Entrepreneurial Company of the Year for Excellence in Natural Language Processing by research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, and was a recipient of the Technology Pioneer Award 2021 by the World Economic Forum (WEF) for innovation in the field of Neuro-Symbolic Artificial Intelligence (AI), and for how its Natural Language Technology platform is transforming enterprise productivity.

