Global Desktop Virtualization Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global desktop virtualization market reached a value of US$ 10.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 18.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.37% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Desktop virtualization refers to a software technology that is implemented to simulate a workstation environment and access desktop computers using a connected device present locally or remotely. It commonly involves applications, such as Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) and Remote Desktop Services (RDS). Virtual desktops are usually accessed through the client software that is installed directly on the endpoint, which enables the user to interact and provide input through a local mouse, keyboard, touchscreen and other peripheral devices.

This minimizes the overall computing load on local users and aids in enhancing both the security and efficiency of the tasks performed. Owing to this, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including information technology (IT), telecommunications, education, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and healthcare.

One of the major factors influencing the growth of the market is the rising number of remote work initiatives by organizations across the globe, on account of the social distancing measures implemented to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This, along with the increasing deployment of cloud computing systems, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Owing to the increase in the mobile workforce, organizations are utilizing desktop virtualization technologies, which enable easy access to office applications and data from any location.

This has also assisted in resolving the issues of geographical accessibility of employees, thus enhancing their productivity while also aiding in effective organizational decision-making.

Furthermore, widespread adoption of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) and workplace-as-a-service (WaaS) in organizations across the globe is also providing a boost to the market growth. In addition to this, the growing demand for efficient data security systems is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Desktop virtualization complements firewalls, antiviruses and perimeter monitoring tools and offers additional security through resource centralization, policy-based access control and built-in data compliance.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Ericom Software Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NComputing Co. Ltd. (ZeroDesktop Inc.), Oracle Corporation, Parallels International (Corel Corporation), etc.

