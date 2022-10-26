SBS Belgium deploys Blackbird to drive major video production workflow efficiencies

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (BIRDBBRDF, the technology licensor, developer and seller of market-leading cloud native video editing platform, Blackbird, today announced that SBS Belgium has deployed Blackbird to drive major video production workflow efficiencies.

Founded in 1995, SBS Belgium is a media company owned by Telenet. One of the leading broadcasters in Belgium, the company is the channel group behind Play4, Play5, Play6, Play7 and streaming platform GoPlay.

SBS Belgium has chosen browser-based Blackbird for professional, collaborative and scalable cloud native video editing and publishing. Their content operations team use Blackbird to immediately access streams, seconds behind live, from anywhere. Users utilise the platform's professional grade toolset to edit content fast and publish rapidly to multiple digital endpoints including social, web and OTT platforms for viewers to enjoy.

SBS Belgium runs their Blackbird workflows through a hybrid mix of cloud and on premise infrastructure to ensure maximum operational flexibility.

Blackbird enables remote production, removing the need to travel to a facility or event and eliminating the need to transit material to and from multiple local storage environments. Shown to reduce carbon emissions by up to 91% compared to traditional video editing workflows, Blackbird is playing an active role in supporting SBS Belgium's sustainability goals. Blackbird also reduces infrastructure costs by up to 75% due to its cloud native architecture. A recent study found that Blackbird enables the creation and delivery of content to viewers up to 4 times faster than on premise video editing platforms.

Stijn Vandecasteele, Content Operations Manager, SBS Belgium, said: "Blackbird has made our live stream content available to our digital and marketing teams in a fast and accessible way. Thanks to this improvement in our workflow, the best moments from our live shows have found their way to our social media channels in no time, adding an additional layer of value to our content."

Blackbird CEO, Ian McDonough, added: "We're thrilled to welcome another leading media organization to the Blackbird community. SBS Belgium is one of a fast growing number of forward thinking companies seeking to create and publish content faster and more efficiently with cloud native production tools. It's our pleasure to be working with their innovative team."

Blackbird drives awareness, monetization and efficiencies for brands in the sports, news, entertainment and enterprise sectors. Customers include Univision, Tata Communications, EVS, IMG, Deltatre, Sky News Arabia, A+E Networks, BT, NHL, Eleven Sports, Cheddar News and the U.S Department of State.

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market. It has created Blackbird®, the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird plc's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird® enables multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird® removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for digital distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

Blackbird plc is a licensor of its core video technology under its 'Powered by Blackbird' licensing model. Enabling video companies to accelerate their path to true cloud business models, licensees benefit from power and carbon reductions, cost and time savings, less hardware and bandwidth requirements and easy scalability.

www.blackbird.video

www.linkedin.com/company/blackbird-cloud

www.twitter.com/blackbirdcloud

www.facebook.com/blackbirdplc

www.youtube.com/c/Blackbirdcloud

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1456628/Blackbird.jpg

SOURCE Blackbird plc