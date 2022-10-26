Virgin Orbit Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Virgin Orbit VORB ("Virgin Orbit" or the "Company") announced today that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after the market closes on Monday, November 7, 2022. The Company will host a webcast and conference call on the same day at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results.

A live webcast and replay will also be available at https://investors.virginorbit.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

ABOUT VIRGIN ORBIT

Virgin Orbit VORB operates one of the most flexible and responsive space launch systems ever built. Founded by Sir Richard Branson in 2017, the company began commercial service in 2021, and has already delivered commercial, civil, national security, and international satellites into orbit. Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rockets are designed and manufactured in Long Beach, California, and are air-launched from a modified 747-400 carrier aircraft that allows Virgin Orbit to operate from locations all over the world in order to best serve each customer's needs. Learn more at www.virginorbit.com and visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter @virginorbit, and Instagram @virgin.orbit.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005625/en/