Government of Canada makes important investments at 15 Manitoba airports

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The last two years have underscored the crucial role airports play in supporting essential air services. By ensuring community resupply, air ambulance, search and rescue, and forest fire response, airports contribute to keeping Canadians safe and connected from coast to coast to coast. Canadians rely on safe and well-maintained local and regional airports to support vibrant communities.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced that the Government of Canada is making important safety investments at local and regional airports in Manitoba.

Through Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program, 15 airports in Manitoba will receive over $5.1 million from the Government of Canada for projects and equipment that will help maintain safe airport operations for passengers, crews, and airport workers. The airports receiving funding are:

Berens River

to purchase a compactor (tow behind) - $50,000

Bloodvein River

to purchase a compactor (tow behind) - $50,000

to install wildlife control fencing - $940,655

Flin Flon

to purchase runway friction tester - $6,420

to purchase a grader - $438,000

to replace runway approach lighting – $90,329

Gods Lake Narrows

to purchase a compactor (tow behind) - $50,000

to purchase a loader mounted snow blower - $210,000

Norway House

to purchase a compactor (tow behind) - $50,000

Oxford House

to purchase a compactor (tow behind) - $50,000

Pukatawagan

to purchase a compactor (tow behind) - $50,000

Red Sucker Lake

to purchase a compactor (tow behind) - $50,000

South Indian Lake

to purchase a compactor (tow behind) - $50,000

St. Andrews

to purchase a sweeper - $395,200

St. Theresa Point

to purchase a compactor (tow behind) - $50,000

Tadoule Lake

to purchase a compactor (tow behind) - $50,000

to install wildlife control fencing - $1,029,573

The Pas/Grace Lake

to purchase a loader mounted snow blower - $234,000

Thompson

to purchase a snowplow - $358,960

York Landing

to install wildlife control fencing - $926,610

The equipment will be used in maintaining aircraft movement surfaces and the removal and control of ice and snow from airside surfaces such as runways, taxiways and the apron. For airports with a gravel runway, a compactor is used to compress the gravel on the runway, creating a stable surface for safe landing and takeoff operations. The wildlife fencing will keep large mammals away from secure airfield areas.

This funding is in addition to the more than $20.8 million provided under the Program in 2021 to support safety-related projects at the Flin Flon, Gods Lake Narrows, Lac Brochet, Red Sucker Lake, Shamattawa, and Thompson airports.

Quotes

"Airports play a crucial role in keeping Canadians connected across our vast country, and the last two years have only underscored this. Today's investment of over $5.1 million for 15 airports across Manitoba is great news for the region's air sector and for the communities these airports serve. Investments like these will ensure that our air sector comes out strong as we enter post-pandemic recovery, and help us keep our commitment to building safer, stronger communities."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"Our regional airports here in Manitoba keep communities connected and ensure vital supply chains are maintained. The new equipment being used will ensure our airports are safe for travelers, staff, air crew and residents. Our government will continue to be there to support operations at local and regional airports with these important investments, creating economic opportunity, connecting families and friends, and improving the quality of life for all Manitobans."

The Honourable Daniel Vandal

Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

Quick Facts

As announced in the Fall Economic Statement 2020, the Airports Capital Assistance Program received a one-time funding top-up of $186 million over two years.

over two years. The Fall Economic Statement 2020 also announced the temporary expansion of eligibility for the Airports Capital Assistance Program to allow National Airports System airports with less than one million annual passengers in 2019 to apply for funding under the Program in 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.

Since the Airports Capital Assistance Program started in 1995, the Government of Canada has invested over $1.2 billion for 1,215 projects at 199 local, regional and National Airports System airports across the country. Funded projects include runway and taxiway repairs/rehabilitation, lighting enhancements, purchasing snow clearing equipment and firefighting vehicles as well as installing wildlife control fencing.

Associated Link

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada