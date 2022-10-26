Thomas Finnegan Recognized for Lifetime Achievement by the American Society of Pension Professionals & Actuaries (ASPPA)

The Eidson Award recognized retirement professionals that have made a lasting contribution to the industry

Thomas (Tom) Finnegan, President of the Actuarial Practice of CBIZ has been honored with The Eidson Award from the American Society of Pension Professionals & Actuaries (ASPPA), ASPPA's highest honor. The award recognizes retirement professionals that have made a lasting impact on the industry.

Finnegan's career spans over 30 years in the employee benefits field. He currently provides actuarial, design and consulting services to a broad spectrum of plan sponsors in the public, private and nonprofit sectors. Throughout his career, Finnegan has served as president of the American Retirement Association (ARA), the ASPPA College of Pension Actuaries (ACOPA) and the American Society of Pension Professionals and Actuaries (ASPPA). He is also a former board member of the American Academy of Actuaries (AAA).

"I'm incredibly honored to join the previous distinguished recipients of The Eidson Award," said Finnegan. "It is humbling to be recognized by my industry colleagues and by an organization which has led the retirement industry in both advocacy and education such as ASPPA."

"We are so proud of the accomplishments and contributions that Tom has made in the industry," said Brian Dean, President of the Retirement & Investment Solutions practice of CBIZ, Inc. "This recognition is a testament to Tom's dedication and knowledge. We are honored to have Tom lead our Actuarial practice, a deep bench of committed professionals who serve our clients well."

The Eidson Award honoree is selected by the ASPPA leadership council from the list of nominees. This year's award was presented at the ASPPA annual meeting in Washington DC, October 23-26. Finnegan joins the 29 previous honorees since the award's inception in 1995. Criteria include professionals that have made a lasting, positive influence on ASPPA or the private workplace retirement system. These contributions should be a result of time devoted above and beyond reasonable expectations and not a result of time spent primarily for personal gain. More information on the award can be found on the ASPPA website.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 Company offices in 31 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

