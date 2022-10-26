Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,966 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 278,845 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Ottawa and Montreal, Canada

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Ottawa and Montreal, Canada on October 27 and 28.  This visit will strengthen our vital partnership with Canada to address shared goals, including providing continued support for Ukraine, addressing the humanitarian crisis in Haiti, deepening our cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and Arctic regions, and advancing cooperation on migration and refugee resettlement in the Americas and across the world.  In Ottawa, Secretary Blinken will meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly.  Joined by Deputy Prime Minister Freeland and Foreign Minister Joly, he will also visit a community center that supports Ukrainian refugees.  In Montreal, Secretary Blinken will join Foreign Minister Joly in promoting North American competitiveness and deepening economic and supply chain cooperation, including by visiting a lithium recycling facility in Quebec.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Ottawa and Montreal, Canada

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.