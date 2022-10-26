Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Ottawa and Montreal, Canada

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Ottawa and Montreal, Canada on October 27 and 28. This visit will strengthen our vital partnership with Canada to address shared goals, including providing continued support for Ukraine, addressing the humanitarian crisis in Haiti, deepening our cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and Arctic regions, and advancing cooperation on migration and refugee resettlement in the Americas and across the world. In Ottawa, Secretary Blinken will meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly. Joined by Deputy Prime Minister Freeland and Foreign Minister Joly, he will also visit a community center that supports Ukrainian refugees. In Montreal, Secretary Blinken will join Foreign Minister Joly in promoting North American competitiveness and deepening economic and supply chain cooperation, including by visiting a lithium recycling facility in Quebec.