Europe Pentane Market Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis, Share, Application, Growth, Region-Forecast, 2018-2025

Europe Pentane_Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Europe Pentane Market growth is driven by increase in demand for pentane from end-user industries, low cost of pentane and its beneficial chemical properties. On the other hand, strict government regulations towards the use of pentane have happened to curb the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, surge in use of pentane in fuel blending and formulation has created a number of opportunities in the segment." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Europe pentane market was estimated at $28 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $38.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018-2025. The report provides an extensive analysis of key segments, drivers & opportunities, market size & forecasts, key investment pockets, and competitive scenario.

Europe Pentane Market growth is driven by increase in demand for pentane from end-user industries, low cost of pentane and its beneficial chemical properties. On the other hand, strict government regulations towards the use of pentane have happened to curb the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, surge in use of pentane in fuel blending and formulation has created a number of opportunities in the segment.

Based on type, the n-pentane segment accounted for nearly three-fourth of the total market in 2017 and is expected to be dominant throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increase in the demand for chemical intermediates in Europe. These chemical intermediates are used as chemical solvents and electronic cleaning solvents in different end-use industries.

By Application

Blowing Agent

Chemical Solvent

Electronic Cleansing

Others

By capacity, blowing agents contributed to nearly two-fifth of the total market in 2017, thereby coming out as the largest shareholder in the market. Increasing production of polymer-based compounds such as polyurethane and polystyrene has spurred the growth. By geography, Germany held nearly one-third of the total market share in 2017. Increase in demand of pentanes, which are used as blowing agents in the production of polyurethane & polystyrene foam, has augmented the growth.

Key Market Players

Exxon Mobil Corporation

HCS Group (Haltermann Carless UK Ltd.)

INEOS Group Holdings S.A.

Air Liquide S.A.

Harp International Ltd

Phillips 66

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Chevron Corporation

Brenntag

Inventec

