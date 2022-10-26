A Memoir of Love, Struggle, and Faith
Author Rachel Carrington shares her story of how she and her partner Bran managed to surpass life’s challengesTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Rachel Carrington writes her journey of finding love at the most unexpected time. In her early years, Rachel knew what she wanted to do in life. After high school, the plans of pursuing college were at the forefront of her goals. However, the means to have this goal realized was uncertain. Thankfully, Rachel was offered an all-inclusive scholarship for college. Rachel knew in her heart that one day, she’d become a teacher.
Amidst all the laid-out plans, one encounter caused everything to shift for Rachel. This young woman’s heart was captured by Brad, a war veteran who had returned from the war to find his family. Brad’s previous marriage crippled and it affected his relationship with his children. Rachel Carrington, stood with Brad alongside all his challenges and familial problems. The couple had grown together, in bad and good times through the years. The first few years were the hardest for the couple. Brad has been longing to reconnect with his children and Rachel supports Brad all throughout. The Carringtons’ love story is a beautiful demonstration of commitment and courage.
A memoir all about love, struggle and faith and how author Rachel Carrington found courage to move forward in life. The Early Years- A Memoir by Rachel Carrington is up for grabs on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms.
