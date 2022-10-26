Global Sports Analytics Market Likely to Surpass US$15.8 Bn in Revenue by 2029 End

Sports Analytics Market is Anticipated to Register a Stupendous CAGR of 25.9%.

/EIN News/ -- London, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest published report of Fairfield Market Research suggests that the global sports analytics market is all set for a stupendous growth outlook over the course of the next few years. The report forecasts that the market will take a leap from around US$1.4 Bn attained 2019 to nearly US$15.8 Bn toward the end of 2029. Increasing significance of on-field data that plays a crucial role in the analysis of team performance predominantly drives demand for sports analytics solutions. Tracking of individua l players, and monitoring of the various sports injuries are the other sought-after advantages that will elevate the rate of adoption, in turn pushing the prospects up of sports analytics market. The awareness regarding the significance of the comparison of off-field and on-field data of individual players as well as teams has been on the rise over the recent past. Growing emphasis of sports managers on the availability of real-time data related to the athletic performance, and gaming strategies will favour the growth of sports analytics market. While professional teams have been pioneering investments in sports technology, the report highlights increasing interest of both fans, and betting companies in the action.

Key Research Insights

Between 2022 and 2029, global sports analytics market is likely to demonstrate a whopping 25.9% growth

North America, and Asia Pacific collectively account for more than 50% share in global market valuation

Performance analysis remains the leading application area with more than 1/4th market value share





Insights into Segmental Analysis

Preference for cloud-based deployment remains higher, accounting for over 80% of the overall revenue generated. Based on the market analysis in terms of application, performance analysis is likely to maintain dominance with more than a fourth of the total revenue. Moreover, the report anticipates the other two segments to emerge lucrative during the projection period, viz., player fitness and safety, and broadcast management. Growing application of sports analytics solutions for fan engagement, and player and team valuation is expected to elevate the positioning of these segments in global sports analytics market. The market analysis by team sports reveals that although football remains the largest revenue contributing segment with around a fourth of the total market revenue, it is more likely that cricket, and basketball will emerge more attractive as the next most profitable segments in sports analytics market. Adoption of sports data analytics in football remains the maximum as it aids in drawing insights into the players’ performance, passing trends, the number of touchdown passes, and acceleration. Heavy investments flowing in by the various football clubs, and international teams will further drive the dominance of football as a segment in sports analytics market.

Key Report Highlights

Analytical tools can also be effectively utilized for improved nutrition plans, better monitoring of ticket sales, and reduced overall operational costs

Greater reliance of coaches, and sportsmen on the data from analytics that can be potentially utilized to scout opponents will complement market expansion

Increasing organization of the various sporting leagues worldwide, aggressively growing awareness and investments in sports industry, and the rocketing rate of digitalization hold a collective influence on the growth of sports analytics market





Insights into Regional Analysis

The report indicates dominance of North American market in global sports analytics space with more than 26% share in the market revenue. North America, and Asia Pacific currently account for nearly equal revenue shares in global sports analytics market and are projected to experience solid double-digit growth during the period of forecast. Deepening penetration of AI in sports, and growing use of video analysis that also has been attracting considerably high investments is driving North America’s sports analytics market. Strong and active presence of the recognized sports organizations like Major League Baseball (MLB), National Basketball Association (NBA), and National Football League (NFL) across the region will further complement the market expansion here. On the other hand, the unprecedented expanse of cricket as a sport, as well as business is predominantly driving the market growth across Asia Pacific. Moreover, the key markets like Japan, India, and China have been generating sizeable demand for sports analytics solutions in line with the rapidly building sports culture. Both the regions currently hold a collective share of more than half the total market valuation, says the report. Europe also remains an important market for sports analytics market participants.

Key Competitors in Global Sports Analytics Market

HCL, IBM, Salesforce, SAS Institute, EXL, Catapult, GlobalStep, ChyronHego, TruMedia Network, Stats Perform, DataArt, Orreco, Quant4Sport, Exasol, and Zebra Technologies constitute some of the leading competitors in global sports analytics market landscape. Some of the market leaders have been covered by the report for detailed strategic profiling and analysis.

