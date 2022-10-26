US Cool Roofs Market Analysis, Share, Scope, Growth Outlook by Top Key Players, Forecast and Research by Exactitude Consultancy

Cool Roofs Market size was valued at USD 7.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 11.8 billion by 2028

"Cool Roofs Market size was valued at USD 7.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 11.8 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2028."

Cool roofs are designed to keep roofs cooler by absorbing heat during the summer, and releasing it during the winter. The resulting savings on cooling costs reduces your utility bills and protects the structural integrity of your building.

Cool Roofs Market Overview, Growth, and Forecast till 2029 to have widespread adoption in the future.

Some major players in the global Cool Roofs market include: Asphalt Shingles, CertainTeed LLC, GAF, IKO production, Malarkey Roofing Products.

Market Trends:

The demand for cool roofing solutions is predicted to increase as global temperatures rise. Its demand may be influenced by the requirement for more house insulation as well as the preservation of comfortable interior temperatures in dwellings, stores, and workplaces. According to estimates, supplying light-colored roof shingles will result from a focus on exterior aesthetics. Homeowners should become more interested as a result. Additionally, goods that correspond to the most recent building rules and have excellent environmental credit ratings may attract interest. Distributors of roofing products are searching for products to go along with energy-saving measures like solar energy.

Regional Insights:

In terms of regional markets, the Asia Pacific cool roof market experienced the quickest rate of revenue growth in 2020 and is anticipated to see a CAGR of 6.7% over the following five years. Some of the major drivers propelling Asia Pacific market revenue growth include the region's trend toward rapid urbanisation, expanding industrial activity, particularly in emerging nations like China and India, and rising demand for environmentally friendly and energy-efficient roofing systems.

As a part of Cool Roofs market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, Market application and Historic Data:

Attributes Details (Current Scenario) Base-Year 2020-2021 Historic Data 2019-2020 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Regions Covered



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa By Type/function



Steep Roof

Low Slope Roof

Other By Application Coated Roofs

Foam Roofs

Modified Bur

Single Ply Membranes

Asphalt Shingles

Metal Roofs

Tiles

Slates

Others CAGR (XX%) 5.6 % (Current Market Analysis) Customization Available Yes, the report can be customized as per your need. (Free 15% Customization) Delivery Format PDF, and Excel through Email

Important insights in Cool Roofs market research report:

- Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of Cool Roofs

- Basic overview of the Cool Roofs, including market definition, classification, and applications.

- Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

- Adoption trend and supply side analysis of Cool Roofs across various industries.

- Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to market stakeholders.





Frequently Asked Questions about This Report:

Who are the leading market players active in the Cool Roofs market?

What is expected to the growth rate of Cool Roofs market?

What are the driving features, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the latest trends in Cool Roofs market?

