Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market to Surpass US$ 5,247.5 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,350.9 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market:

Major players in the global non-invasive prenatal testing market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in August 2019, Axia Women’s Health, a U.S.-based independent women’s healthcare group, launched Precision non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) in the U.S.

The test used blood sample from pregnant mother to analyze the Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) of the fetus in order to investigate the chromosomal abnormalities. The Precision NIPT identify and differentiate between the mother and fetus DNA and screen variety of chromosomal conditions such as Down Syndrome, Patau Syndrome, Edward Syndrome, and others.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global non-invasive prenatal testing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.5 % during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of birth defects due to different chromosomal abnormalities. For instance, according to the World Health Organization Facts Sheet February 2022, around 240,000 newborns die worldwide within few days of birth each year due to birth defects and the most common defects are heart defects, neural defects and Down Syndrome which cause due to chromosomal abnormalities.

Among applications, sex chromosomes abnormalities segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing in product launch and new product development. For instance, in September 2022, Eurofins Genoma, Part of Eurofins Network of companies, one of the most advanced European molecular diagnostics laboratories, announces the launch of niPFT-A, a non-invasive genetic aneuploidy screening test, to detect the missing chromosomes in the genetic makeup. This niPGT-A provides IVF centers with access to highly accurate alternative to traditional PGT-A. It uses embryonic cell-free DNA to evaluate embryo ploidy.

Among Region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing efforts by the key players to increase research and development in field of non-invasive prenatal tests. For instance, in October, 2019, PerkinElmer Inc., a company that provides products, services, and solutions for the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied markets, announced that it has started to process the bold samples for genetic anomalies using its non-invasive prenatal test, Vanadis at CLIA lab.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global non-invasive prenatal testing market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, BGI Group, Berry Genomics Co., Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Eurofin Scientific , Natera, Inc., Sequenom, Inc. ,Axia Women’s Health , Eluthia, BillionToOne, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporation, Igenomix, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings., PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Yourgene Health PLC

Market Segmentation:

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, By Test Type: Panel 1 Test Panel 2 Test Panel 3 Test

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, By Application: Trisomy Microdeletion Syndrome Sex Chromosome abnormalities Other

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, By End User: Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Maternity Centers

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China Japan India Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country North Africa Central Africa South Africa



