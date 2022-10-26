Herbal Medicine Market Size Worth USD 356 Billion by 2030 at 10.9% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Herbal Medicine Market Size and Trends Analysis by Category (Herbal Pharmaceuticals, Herbal Functional Foods, Herbal Beauty Products and Herbal Dietary Supplements), By Type of Medicinal Plants (Marrubium Vulgare, Vaccinium Macrocarpon, Echinacea, Curcuma Longa, Camellia Sinensis, Actaea Racemose, Aloe Vera, Zingiber Officinale, Cocos Nucifera, Cinnamomum spp and Allium Sativum), By Form (Extracts, Powders, Capsules & Tablets and Syrups), By Source (Leaves, Root & Barks, Whole Plants and Fruits), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies and E-Commerce), Competitive Market Growth, Outlook, Share and Forecast to 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Herbal Medicine Market Information by Distribution Channel, Category, Source, Form, Type of Medicinal Plants, and Region - Forecast till 2030", the market size was valued USD 145 billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 356 Billion by 2030 at 10.9% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Herbal Medicine Market Synopsis

Herbal medicines are nutritional supplements from various plant components, including leaves, berries, bark, seeds, and roots. The dosage forms of herbal medications include tablets, extracts, dried botanicals, and others. Medicines that are complementary or alternative must include medicinal herbs. They now play a large role in many lower-income areas due to this. Furthermore, lower-income economies are the main customers for herbal medicines since they have insufficient healthcare infrastructure and poor purchasing power.

Herbs have long been valued as a source of therapeutic and preventative benefits for people, and they have been used to extract significant bioactive chemicals. Manufacturers of cosmetic products are switching to natural ingredients instead of synthetic ones. This mostly reflects a trend toward sustainable raw materials and consumer demand. The desire from consumers for toiletries, cosmetics, and personal care items free of chemicals is anticipated to support the expansion of the herbal medicine market.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 356 Billion CAGR 10.9% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Category, Type of Medicinal Plants, Form, Source, Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising Demand For Natural Medicines The increasing awareness about the advantages of herbal medicines

Herbal Medicine Market Competitive Landscape:

The renowned contenders in the herbal medicines market are:

Arkopharma

Hishimo Pharmaceuticals

Schaper & Brümmer

ZeinPharma Germany GmbH

Venus Pharma GmbH

Dasherb Corp.

Arizona Natural Products

Bayer AG

BEOVITA

Blackmores

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd

Dr. Willmar Schwabe India Pvt. Ltd.

Herbal Medicine Market Dynamics:



Market Drivers:

The market is being driven by an increase in liver and heart conditions. However, the market's expansion is hampered by limited consumer awareness of the use and dose of herbal medications. In addition, recent technical developments and increased R&D spending in the healthcare sector open up the lucrative business potential for major market players. Sales are anticipated to increase more quickly due to growing consumer awareness of herbal medications and increased investments in promoting traditional medicine. Due to the rising knowledge of affordable herbal therapies, the switch from conventional to traditional medicine has boosted market growth. Herbal treatments, such as homeopathy and dietary supplements, are becoming more popular as reasonably priced and efficient therapeutic choices.

An important element that might propel the market over the analysis timeframe is the rising demand for herbal medications among the growing population. Another significant factor anticipated to contribute to the growth of the global market for herbal medicines is the growing public knowledge of the benefits of using herbal remedies. Chemicals aren't used in herbal treatments. As a result, they are more popular with the general public, increasing the size of the market for herbal medicines over the forecast period. Additionally, they are inexpensive. As a result, the industry is anticipated to experience tremendous growth.

Market Restraints:

In the long run, it is projected that the subpar standardization of herbal medications will constrain the market expansion for herbal medicines. During the projected period, it is anticipated that the allergic reaction and the sluggish outcomes of herbal medications will present a significant impediment to market expansion.

COVID 19 Analysis

In March 2020, the WHO proclaimed the COVID-19 illness a global pandemic. The epidemic significantly impacted the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, and these effects may be both short- and long-lasting. In addition, there are delays in projects and programs unconnected to the core supply chain and data management processes, as well as short- and long-term negative effects on manufacturing and R&D activities. The effects of the global drug shortage on retail sales and hospital medicine sales vary. Pharma companies are reacting and working to make up for the lost revenue even if the full extent of the global epidemic is still unknown. Due to the lack of treatment for COVID-19's new condition, consumers' attention is now more focused on boosting immunity.

Consumers' attention has switched to raw herbs and locally produced medicines in Asian nations, where herbs are widely available to boost immunity. Due to their benefit in reducing COVID-19 attacks on the body, medications and nutritional supplements containing coriander, herbal tea, turmeric, cumin, and garlic were widely advertised.

Herbal Medicine Market Segmentation

By Category, the market includes Herbal Pharmaceuticals, Herbal Functional Foods, Herbal Beauty Products, and Herbal Dietary Supplements.

By Form, the market includes Capsules &Tablets, Extracts, Powders, and Syrups. The market includes Leaves, Roots & Barks, Whole Plants, and Fruits by Source.

By Type of Medicinal Plants, the market includes Marrubium Vulgare, Actaea Racemose, Aloe Vera, Zingiber Officinale, Cocos Nucifera, Vaccinium Macrocarpon, Echinacea, Curcuma Longa, Camellia Sinensis, Cinnamomum sap and Allium Sativum.

Herbal Medicine Market Regional Insights

Europe is predicted to dominate the worldwide market during the projection period. The developing R&D for herbal medicines and rising spending in the market are crucial factors projected to impact the market during the analysis timeframe. The increased frequency of serious diseases among the expanding population is another important aspect that could strengthen the industry in the area. The Americas are expected to hold the foremost market share during the period studied due to the rising incidence of chronic illness among the expanding population. The US is anticipated to be a profitable venture because of the growing public awareness of the benefits of herbal medicines.

APAC is anticipated to develop the fastest throughout the projected period due to rising public knowledge of the benefits of herbal medicines. India and China represent the most rewarding markets for the evaluation period. The absence of ingredients in the medications and their lower prices are two additional key aspects that may impact the market in the area. India is a famous global hub for herbal remedies because the Ayurveda Regime has been practiced there since the Vedic era. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the market will grow significantly over the assessment period due to increased investment and the adoption of beneficial regulations by the Indian government.

