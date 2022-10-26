Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 278,843 in the last 365 days.

Jamf Launches Jamf Ventures Investment Fund to Support Security and Technology Innovators

The fund is focused on early-stage companies across the globe that will provide strategic value to Jamf customers; the company announces first investment through fund in SwiftConnect

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced it has launched Jamf Ventures, an investment fund that is focused on early-stage companies across the globe that focus on enhancing the security and transformational power of the Apple ecosystem. 

With Jamf Ventures, Jamf aims to build value-creating partnerships with innovative technology companies that accelerate growth. Jamf plans to invest $50 million over the next five years, and will provide access to capital, industry expertise, a professional network and channels to portfolio companies. 

“Jamf Ventures exemplifies our commitment to helping our customers succeed with Apple through the most innovative, powerful and scalable Apple Enterprise Management platform and partnerships available,” said Jake Mosey, VP of Jamf Ventures. “By joining forces with other true innovators, we will be able to continue to bring solutions to Jamf Nation that helps them with connecting, managing and protecting their Apple fleet.”

Jamf Ventures portfolio companies will also be able to leverage unique access to Jamf’s extensive APIs, technologies, and IT and security research and expertise, along with increased brand awareness and co-marketing opportunities. 

Jamf announces investment in SwiftConnect
Through Jamf Ventures, Jamf is announcing its investment in SwiftConnect, a cloud platform provider that manages and connects disparate access control systems across owner and enterprise portfolios with mobile credential platforms, user directories and other systems that influence physical access requirements. In addition to streamlining the access management process, SwiftConnect also links its customers to a virtual badge on their mobile device. 

“Jamf is a complementary addition to our impressive roster of property tech investors and we are excited to be an inaugural member of Jamf Ventures,” said Chip Kruger, CEO, SwiftConnect. “As an IT and InfoSec expert, Jamf brings their unique insights on the intersection of physical and digital security, as well as how personal technology in the enterprise can drive employee experiences. We’re grateful for their partnership and look forward to the future together.”

For more information, visit our Jamf Ventures page.

About Jamf
Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com.

Media Contact:
Rachel Nauen | media@jamf.com

Investor Contact:
Jennifer Gaumond | ir@jamf.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Jamf Launches Jamf Ventures Investment Fund to Support Security and Technology Innovators

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.