Digital Remedy Taps Ex-Channel Factory Executive as Company’s New Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Remedy, a leading digital media and technology company, today announced the appointment of Jeremy Haft as the company's Chief Revenue Officer. He will join the leadership team to accelerate growth, enterprise partnerships, and revenue strategies.



With almost two decades of experience in ad tech and media, Haft brings expertise in managing and scaling revenue in the ad tech ecosystem and is a proven revenue, team, and cultural leader. He has been an integral part of successful efforts to build and scale platform and business solutions from their infancy in order to achieve the corporate goals the organizations were looking for. In this role, Haft will focus efforts on advancing the company’s go-to-market approach, contribute to the company’s industry presence, customer success, and aid with the overarching organizational business strategy.

“Jeremy has a strong track record of scaling businesses and I’m excited to add him to our outstanding leadership team as our new chief revenue officer,” said Mike Seiman, CEO of Digital Remedy. “His experience and wealth of knowledge in both digital media strategy and in driving profitable business growth, as well as his understanding of our business, values, and services, makes him perfectly suited to help advance Digital Remedy’s vision of becoming our clients’ comprehensive digital media partner.”

Haft comes to Digital Remedy from Channel Factory (the global brand suitability and ad performance platform for YouTube), where he was Chief Revenue Officer, successfully retaining existing customers while also diversifying new brands and agencies with 100%+ YoY growth. Prior to Channel Factory, as Senior Vice President of Sales at Amobee (acquired by Tremor International), Haft helped launch new products, revenue teams, and new entities within the organization. Before joining Amobee, Haft served as the Vice President of North America Sales at Viant/Adelphic, where he built the self-service strategies and sales organization from the ground up.

“I am joining Digital Remedy at not only the most exciting times for the business but also one of the most pivotal times for the media industry,” said Haft. “I love being a change agent and building on an incredibly strong foundation. It is so important for agencies and brands to partner with an organization like Digital Remedy, which sits at the epicenter of media channel-agnostic solutions, transparency, effectiveness, and service. I look forward to leveraging my industry experience to help bring our best-in-class solutions to partners across the industry.”

To learn more about Digital Remedy, visit https://www.digitalremedy.com/ .

About Digital Remedy

Digital Remedy is a leader in providing data-driven technology and services that drive measurable outcomes for marketers. Digital Remedy delivers advertisers, agencies, and brands the innovation, technology, and customer service they need to make the most of their online advertising endeavors. From media planning and execution to campaign management and full-funnel attribution, Digital Remedy provides customizable cross-channel efficiencies to solve any digital marketing challenge. Learn more at www.digitalremedy.com.

