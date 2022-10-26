Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,022 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 278,602 in the last 365 days.

46 TALQ-certified Products Ease Investment Decisions in Smart Cities

Christophe Orceau, Chairman of the TALQ Steering Committee, presenting at TALQ Ten Event

The TALQ Consortium announces several new certifications according to the TALQ standard

We are continuing to improve and enlarge the protocol with new smart city profiles whilst further evolving our sophisticated Test Tool Suite and the certification process itself.”
— Simon Dunkley, Secretary General, TALQ Consortium
PISCATAWAY, NJ, USA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TALQ Consortium, which has developed the Smart City Protocol, an OpenAPI interface standard for smart city device networks, boasts 46 officially TALQ-compliant products. The certified products include Central Management Software (CMS) and Outdoor Device Networks (ODN; Gateways) from 32 different vendors worldwide, for various smart city applications. Certifying their products according to the Smart City Protocol standard allows vendors to assure interoperability with products of other manufacturers. An increasing number of TALQ certifications means a broad choice of systems for cities and municipalities and the opportunity to avoid vendor-lock-in when investing in smart city applications, like Smart Street Lighting, Waste Management or Traffic Control.

Public tenders for various smart city applications globally more and more include the requests for compliance to international standards. This is one of the reasons why the number of TALQ certifications has risen nearly every month. Vendors want to make sure that their systems are future-proof and allow interoperability with other market players. The TALQ Consortium, which celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2022, has been verifying the correct implementation of its interface protocol in numerous smart city solutions with a rigorous certification procedure since 2017.

The current 46 certified products implementing TALQ version 2 include 21 Central Management Software (CMS) and 25 Gateways (Outdoor Device Networks, ODN). The only reliable source summarising all officially TALQ-compliant solutions remains the Consortium’s website.

“We are extremely proud to have our powerful BrightCity central management system join the list of TALQ-compliant products. We continue to work towards our goal of providing interoperable products and the TALQ certification is another significant step towards enabling multiple street light control networks to coexist on a single great platform. Our hope is that this will continue to accelerate adoption of critical infrastructure monitoring equipment.” expresses Amir Hirsch, Business Development, ST Engineering Telematics Wireless Ltd.

“TALQ provides municipalities with a standardized communication protocol that allows cities to mix and match products from different suppliers. This allows them to not have to commit to a single supplier solution, which makes it easier and more transparent for implementing a long-term smart city plan.” adds Carlos Bay-Schmith, Owner of Sicom Electronics International S.A.

“We are proud and excited that our Luminizer CMS has successfully passed the certification process for the TALQ Smart City Protocol which provides a further step in our mission towards full interoperability, allowing our clients to easily integrate the full range of TALQ certified systems in their cities.” says Robert Tissing, General Manager Luminext B.V.

“We enjoy to witness the success of our joint work in defining a suitable standard over the past decade. But our work is not finished here. We are continuing to improve and enlarge the protocol with new smart city profiles whilst further evolving our sophisticated Test Tool Suite and the certification process itself.” concludes Simon Dunkley, Secretary General of the TALQ Consortium.

Eva Jubitz
TALQ Consortium
+1 732-465-5817
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

TALQ Consortium: Ten Years of Setting the Smart City Standard

You just read:

46 TALQ-certified Products Ease Investment Decisions in Smart Cities

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.