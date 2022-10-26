46 TALQ-certified Products Ease Investment Decisions in Smart Cities
The TALQ Consortium announces several new certifications according to the TALQ standard
We are continuing to improve and enlarge the protocol with new smart city profiles whilst further evolving our sophisticated Test Tool Suite and the certification process itself.”PISCATAWAY, NJ, USA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TALQ Consortium, which has developed the Smart City Protocol, an OpenAPI interface standard for smart city device networks, boasts 46 officially TALQ-compliant products. The certified products include Central Management Software (CMS) and Outdoor Device Networks (ODN; Gateways) from 32 different vendors worldwide, for various smart city applications. Certifying their products according to the Smart City Protocol standard allows vendors to assure interoperability with products of other manufacturers. An increasing number of TALQ certifications means a broad choice of systems for cities and municipalities and the opportunity to avoid vendor-lock-in when investing in smart city applications, like Smart Street Lighting, Waste Management or Traffic Control.
Public tenders for various smart city applications globally more and more include the requests for compliance to international standards. This is one of the reasons why the number of TALQ certifications has risen nearly every month. Vendors want to make sure that their systems are future-proof and allow interoperability with other market players. The TALQ Consortium, which celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2022, has been verifying the correct implementation of its interface protocol in numerous smart city solutions with a rigorous certification procedure since 2017.
The current 46 certified products implementing TALQ version 2 include 21 Central Management Software (CMS) and 25 Gateways (Outdoor Device Networks, ODN). The only reliable source summarising all officially TALQ-compliant solutions remains the Consortium’s website.
“We are extremely proud to have our powerful BrightCity central management system join the list of TALQ-compliant products. We continue to work towards our goal of providing interoperable products and the TALQ certification is another significant step towards enabling multiple street light control networks to coexist on a single great platform. Our hope is that this will continue to accelerate adoption of critical infrastructure monitoring equipment.” expresses Amir Hirsch, Business Development, ST Engineering Telematics Wireless Ltd.
“TALQ provides municipalities with a standardized communication protocol that allows cities to mix and match products from different suppliers. This allows them to not have to commit to a single supplier solution, which makes it easier and more transparent for implementing a long-term smart city plan.” adds Carlos Bay-Schmith, Owner of Sicom Electronics International S.A.
“We are proud and excited that our Luminizer CMS has successfully passed the certification process for the TALQ Smart City Protocol which provides a further step in our mission towards full interoperability, allowing our clients to easily integrate the full range of TALQ certified systems in their cities.” says Robert Tissing, General Manager Luminext B.V.
“We enjoy to witness the success of our joint work in defining a suitable standard over the past decade. But our work is not finished here. We are continuing to improve and enlarge the protocol with new smart city profiles whilst further evolving our sophisticated Test Tool Suite and the certification process itself.” concludes Simon Dunkley, Secretary General of the TALQ Consortium.
