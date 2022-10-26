Esri UK attains highest award in UK Defence Employer Recognition Scheme

Esri UK has been awarded Gold Status in the UK Government’s Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS), recognising its commitment to supporting its reservist employees and veterans throughout the GIS company’s business and not just its Defence and Public Safety Division.

Esri UK has a long history of enabling employees to make a difference through voluntary work. Over 5% of the 350 strong staff are veterans or reservists and the company has provisions to support both regular and volunteer reservists, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers (CFAV) and the Married Spouse/Partner of someone currently serving in the Armed Forces.





The company supports numerous service charities, including Walking with the Wounded (WWTW) continuously since 2010, providing fundraising and technical support to their fundraising expeditions to the Arctic, Antarctic, Everest, and Walk for Britain.





The prestigious Gold Award recognises those organisations who have already achieved Silver status, then further built on this by demonstrating their forces-friendly credentials as part of their recruiting and selection processes, provided additional paid leave for reservist training and if required, the fullest support in the event of mobilisation. The award also aligns with the Armed Forces Covenant - a promise from the nation that those who serve or have served in the armed forces, and their families, are treated fairly.

The ERS encourages employers to support defence, whilst inspiring others to do the same. The scheme encompasses bronze, silver, and gold awards for employer organisations that pledge, demonstrate or advocate support to defence and the armed forces community. The ERS recognises organisations from all sectors, private sector or public sector, including the emergency services, local authorities, and NHS trusts.

The Awards Ceremony took place aboard the historic HMS Warrior, Portsmouth, hosted by Lieutenant General James Swift OBE, Chief Of Defence People. Esri UK was represented by the Stuart Bonthrone, Managing Director, Jim Sibbald, Security Officer and Daran Scarlett, Customer Success Manager and Reservist Captain with 135 Geo Sqn, Royal Engineers. The evening culminated with a Drill display by the RAF’s Queen’s Colour Squadron and beating of the Retreat by the Collingwood Band of HM Royal Marines.





In receiving the Gold Award, Stuart Bonthrone said:





“I’m tremendously proud that we have achieved Gold Status as a company, but even more proud of the personal commitment our people are making in support of UK Defence and Public Safety”.





Daran Scarlett said:





“As a reservist Officer I’ve really appreciated the support and encouragement Esri UK has provided to me. In my role as a Customer Success Manager, I work closely across MoD, and the skills and experience I’m developing can be successfully applied both ways”.





About Esri UK in Defence

Esri UK is the UK’s leading provider of location information systems and services, delivering true information advantage through a seamless, two-way flow of information and intelligence that enables critical decisions to be made on where, when, and how to act. To achieve this, Esri UK deploys ArcGIS - the global standard for Geographic Information Systems used across the international defence, national security and public safety community.

Esri UK’s support to the UK Armed Forces community, from providing positive employment policies towards ex-service staff and reservists, to supporting the wider Defence Community.