Radnor Township Safety Improvements to Begin Next Week on U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) in Delaware County

10/26/2022

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that safety improvements by Radnor Township are scheduled to begin next week on U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) in Radnor Township, Delaware County.  


Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.


Radnor Township will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. 


Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 


For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.




MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797



# # #


