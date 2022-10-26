Healixa Appoints Diane Koontz As President of Healixa Health Care

Healixa, Inc. (OTC: EMOR) Bolsters Its Executive Team with Appointment of Accomplished Health Care Executive

/EIN News/ -- Manhattan, NY, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) ("Healixa", or the "Company"), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, today announces that Diane Koontz has been appointed President of Healixa Health Care, effective immediately, demonstrating the Company’s commitment to its PurelyRx® digital ecosystem.

Diane Koontz is an accomplished health care executive. Ms. Koontz previously served as President of Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (“MHA”), one of the largest group purchasing organization (“GPO”) in the United States, and a leading health care services and software company focused on the needs of alternate site health care providers.

During her 24+ year career at MHA, Ms. Koontz has been involved in almost every facet of the GPO business, with extensive experience in finance, sales, operations, reimbursement management, pharmacy network management, software development, and contract negotiations within the industry representing the alternate site health care provider markets. Under her leadership, MHA built a leading network of solutions to the alternate site healthcare market and powerful technology tools and proven customer-service model continue to drive growth in their multiple niches.

“The appointment of Diane Koontz as President of Healixa Health Care should signal to the industry that our PurelyRx® digital ecosystem is now fortified by a very experience and accomplished health care executive,” commented Ian Parker, Chief Executive Officer of Healixa. “In her previous position, Diane was an interictal part of creating attractive cash return characteristics and generating substantial recurring revenue through long-term customer relationships and very high retention rates.”

Ms. Koontz added, “I am excited to join and lead Healixa’s Health Care division as we launch innovative technology solutions to enhance the providers, pharmacies and patients’ experiences. I am confident that we will be in a position to advance healthcare to be more patient centric and value based with our offerings.”

About Healixa, Inc.

Healixa is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a "LaunchPad" of disruptive sustainable products.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

