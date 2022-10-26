PLx Pharma Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 11, 2022, and Provide Business Update

/EIN News/ -- SPARTA, N.J., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) (“PLx” or the “Company”) is a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard™ that has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market and to reduce the risk of stomach injury associated with certain drugs. The Company, with its lead products VAZALORE 81 mg and VAZALORE 325 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules (referred to together as “VAZALORE®”), today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Following the release, Company executives will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET with investors and analysts to discuss financial results and business progress. To participate in the conference call, please click here to obtain your dial in number and PIN.

A live audio webcast of the call can be accessed in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.plxpharma.com/events-presentations/events. A replay of the webcast will be available under the same link immediately following the conclusion of the conference call and will be available for 30 days after the call.

About VAZALORE

VAZALORE is an FDA-approved liquid-filled aspirin capsule, available in 81 mg and 325 mg doses. VAZALORE delivers aspirin differently from plain and enteric coated aspirin products. The special complex inside the capsule is designed for targeted release of aspirin, limiting its direct contact with the stomach. VAZALORE delivers fast, reliable absorption for pain relief plus the lifesaving benefits of aspirin. To learn more about VAZALORE, please visit www.vazalore.com.

About PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc. is a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company focused on improving how and where active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are absorbed in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract via its clinically validated and patent protected PLxGuard™ technology. PLx believes this platform has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market or in development, and to reduce the risk of stomach injury associated with certain drugs. To learn more about PLx Pharma Inc. and its pipeline, please visit www.plxpharma.com.

Source: PLx Pharma Inc.