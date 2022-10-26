Mezmo Unveils Observability Pipeline to Enhance the Value of Data

Cloud-based pipeline transforms machine data into actionable insights while providing control over costs

The massive volume, variety, and difficult-to-consume nature of machine data generated in modern environments create immense challenges for DevOps, SRE, and security teams, who struggle to control escalating costs and use their data to drive any meaningful action. The inability to use this data to its fullest increases security risks, negatively impacts customer experience, and drains resources. Mezmo's Observability Pipeline helps organizations better control their observability data and deliver increasing business value. It centralizes the flow of data from various sources, adds context to make data more valuable, and then routes it to destinations to drive actionability.

“Data provides a competitive advantage, but organizations struggle to extract real value. First-generation observability data pipelines focus primarily on data movement and control, reducing the amount of data collected, but fall short on delivering value. Preprocessing data is a great first step,” said Tucker Callaway, CEO, Mezmo. “We’ve built on that foundation and our success in making log data actionable to create a smart observability data pipeline that enriches and correlates high volumes of data in motion to provide additional context and drive action.”

Mezmo’s Observability Pipeline provides access and control to ensure that the right data is flowing into the right systems in the right format for analysis, minimizing costs and enabling new workflows. This smart pipeline integrates Mezmo’s best-in-class log analysis features, including search, alerting, and visualization capabilities, to augment and analyze data in motion, delivering intelligent, actionable insights to mitigate risk and make decisions faster.

The flexible, easy-to-use solution enriches workflows, streamlines the adoption of best practices, and enables new observability data use cases. Customers can route data from any source, such as cloud platforms, Fluentd, Logstash, Syslog, and others, to many destinations for various use cases, including Splunk, S3, and Mezmo’s Log Analysis platform. Support for OpenTelemetry further helps simplify the ingestion of data and makes data more actionable with enrichment of the OpenTelemetry attributes. Mezmo also helps transform sensitive data to meet regulatory and compliance requirements, such as PII. Control features simplify the management of multiple sources and destinations while protecting against runaway data flow.

About Mezmo

Mezmo, formerly LogDNA, is an observability platform to manage and take action on your data. Launched in Y Combinator’s Winter 2015 cohort, the company fuels massive productivity gains for modern engineering teams at hyper-growth startups and Fortune 500 companies alike, including ASICS, Better.com, Sysdig, and 6 River Systems.

Mezmo is the sole logging provider for IBM Cloud, where they’ve partnered to drive innovation in observability at hyper scale since 2018. The company has been recognized as one of Forbes’ Cloud 100 Rising Stars, Gartner’s Top 25 Enterprise Software Startups to Watch, CRN’s 10 Hottest Cloud Startups, and Fortune’s Best Small and Medium Workplaces, and it received the IBM Cloud Embed Excellence Award.

