Display Glass Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Region, Types - Analysis and Forecast and Research by Exactitude Consultancy

Display Glass Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market is estimated to be valued over USD 469 million by 2028

"The global Display Glass Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market is estimated to be valued over USD 469 million by 2028; It is anticipated to reach a CAGR over 8.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028."

Top Companies covered in Display Glass Anti-Fingerprint Coating market are PPG, Schott, Solvay, Dow Inc, Daikin Industries, Shin-Etsu Chemical, 3M, AGC Chemicals, NBD Nanotechnologies, Dynasil, Aculon, SDC Technologies, Cytonix, North American Coating Laboratories, Florida CirTech, and Apeiros (API Corporation).

Display glass anti-fingerprint coating (AGC) is a transparent surface that makes it difficult for a finger to leave fingerprints on the glass. AGC is used on any type of glass screen and lens, including LCD and OLED displays, smartphones and mobile phones, tablets, plasma televisions and digital cameras.

Display glass is considered to be a precious material that has a functional and aesthetic function. It is available in a wide range of shapes and sizes, including tabletop display, counter top, screens and windows. The resistance to deformation that display glass has also makes it valuable for various industries such as lighting fixtures, automotive interior finishing, display stands, instruments/equipment for optometry, and furniture in general.

Industry Insights:

Shin-Etsu Chemical:

October 2021 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Tokyo, President: Yasuhiko Saitoh) is announcing that it is ready to supply a unique set of transfer parts and equipment to be used for manufacturing of Micro LED displays. As a One-Stop Solution Provider, Shin-Etsu is proposing this innovative solution for manufacturing Micro LED displays to a wide range of customers, and we will work together with them on achieving the widespread adoption of Micro LED displays and for the dramatic expansion of the market.

As a part of Display Glass Anti-Fingerprint Coating market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, Market application and Historic Data:

Attributes Details (Current Scenario) Base-Year 2020-2021 Historic Data 2019-2020 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Regions Covered



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa By Type/function



Fluorine Modified

Perfluoropolyether By Application Mobile Phones

Television

Monitors And Laptops

Automotive

Medical Displays

Others CAGR (XX%) 8.2% (Current Market Analysis) Customization Available Yes, the report can be customized as per your need. (Free 15% Customization) Delivery Format PDF, and Excel through Email

Key benefits of the report:

-This study presents the analytical representation of the global Display Glass Anti-Fingerprint Coating market along with the current trends and future estimates to determine the forthcoming investment pockets.

-The research report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with thorough analysis of the global Display Glass Anti-Fingerprint Coating market share.

-The current market is qualitatively and quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2028 to highlight the global Display Glass Anti-Fingerprint Coating market business scenario.

-Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the strength of buyers and suppliers in the market.

-The report provides a detailed global Display Glass Anti-Fingerprint Coating market analysis based on competitive landscape.

Frequently Asked Questions about This Report:

Who are the leading market players active in the Display Glass Anti-Fingerprint Coating market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the coming years?

What are the driving features, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the predictions for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

