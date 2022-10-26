Cash Back App Monetha Now Offers Rewards While You Shop Online in Over 600 Stores

/EIN News/ -- Zug, Switzerland, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enjoy the smart way of online shopping with Monetha, the rewards, crypto, cash back app that not only helps you save money at some of the biggest brand names, stores, and companies, but also gives you points for each purchase you make.

With hundreds of shops available on their app, including Adidas, Lookfantastic, Foot Locker, Lacoste, and many more, you can find the best deals while collecting your points to exchange them for crypto currency, donate to a leading charity, or a gift card that can range from a few to over 1000 euros from popular merchants, such as IKEA, Amazon, Apple, Airbnb, and H&M.

Never Pay Full Price Again

At www.monetha.io, giving you access to hundreds of your favourite stores and offering you 4800+ gift cards worldwide from leading companies to exchange your points, as well as ensuring the safety of your data is the number one priority.

When you make your customer profile in their app, the more details you add to your profile = the more points you get but rest assured that any private information that you include will be protected by the highest-level of security encryption that can only be accessed by your authorized devices.

This means that you are the only one who gets to access your data at any time, and you are the one who gets to choose if you share your profile with an online shop or service provider in exchange for extra benefits.

So, sit back and watch your points increase with every purchase and browse the 688 (and growing) online stores to find the best deals and prices.

Here are some of the categories you can find at Monetha:

Apparel and Accessories

Computer and Electronics

Education and Courses

Food and Beverages

Games and Entertainment

Health and Beauty

Home and Garden

Vehicles and Parts

The team at Monetha are always adding more leading brands and businesses to their shop selection, while also finding new ways for you to spend your points.

There are two ways to earn these points:

Shop Online – Use the Monetha App and for every purchase you make they will give you rewards based on the amount of money that you spend, so the more you spend, the more you earn.

– Use the Monetha App and for every purchase you make they will give you rewards based on the amount of money that you spend, so the more you spend, the more you earn. Sharing Your Profile – This is the most popular method to collect points and benefits. The process is simple. If you choose to share your profile information with the retailer or service provider you are shopping with, you will then be offered an instant unique discount (and points!)

With these easy methods you can be sure that you will save and earn at Monetha, and have the added benefit of exchanging your earned points for gifts cards from some of the world’s top retailers, the option to make a donation to the charity of your choice, or redeem your points for crypto currency.

Monetha also has a useful blog on their website where you can find further information about their points system and the brands, companies, and service providers they work with, along with useful advice on a number of other topics, such as how to save money, product updates on the seasons trending items, a wide variety of shopping vouchers and discount codes, as well as tips for ecommerce business looking to boost traffic and increase sales.

To learn more about Monetha, see their full shopping catalogue, and to find out where to download their app, please visit their website at https://www.monetha.io/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/cash-back-app-monetha-now-offers-rewards-while-you-shop-online-in-over-600-stores/

