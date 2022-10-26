Global Dye Sublimation Paper Market to Reach US$ 801.7 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dye sublimation paper market is estimated to be valued at US$ 560.1 Million in 2021 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Dye Sublimation Paper Market:

Textile and printing industry has been reeling with losses in past. Since, automation is expected to not only help for faster turnaround but also better web-to-print ordering and press management. Majority of the small scale companies has not been able to generate higher ROI despite increase in production. Rise in raw material prices and labor cost has hindered the overall growth. As such, engaged companies are pushing for automation.

Most of the Companies focus on R&D as well as introducing new products with enhanced features in order to cater to growing demand for effective treatment options. For instance, in 2021, Neenah Coldenhove launched Jetcol TA Light Tack, a sublimation papers so as to expand their product range.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5295

Key Market Takeaways:

The global dye sublimation paper market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period (2022-2030). Among the Product Type, Dye sublimation paper with coating segment is accounted for the highest market share of 62.6% in the global dye sublimation paper market, in 2021. They are mostly used for full colour artwork that generally works with various substrates, including polyester and polymer-coated substrates. The process is commonly used for decorating apparel, signs and banners, as well as novelty items such as cell phone covers, plaques, coffee mugs, and other items with sublimation-friendly surfaces.

Europe dye sublimation paper market is estimated to be valued at US$ 141.3 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant rate of 3.1% during the forecast period. Across Europe, rising demand for dye sublimation paper market is in high demand, Italy will continue to form a hub for dye-sublimation work in Europe due to demand from the fashion and clothing industries; and for technical evolution as its long-standing expertise in this field is increasingly twinned with the reach of global equipment selling networks.

Technology launches, acquisitions, collaborations and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the global dye sublimation paper market. Such as, as excellent color, unlimited shades of color, eliminates cracking, peeling or fading of the image in the long run, etc. For instance, The U.S. textile industry invested $20.2 billion in new plants and equipment from 2011 to 2020. Recently U.S. manufacturers have opened new facilities throughout the textile production chain, including recycling facilities to convert textile and other waste to new textile uses and resins.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global dye sublimation paper market include A Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech, Hansol Paper Co., Ltd., Sappi Group, Neenah Coldenhove, Ahlstrom-MunksjÃ, The Felix Schoeller Group, Beaver Paper & Graphic Media Inc., Jiangyin Allnice Digital Technology, Seiko Epson Corporation, B.N Papeis.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5295

Market Segmentation:

Global Dye Sublimation Paper Market, By Type: Below 80 g/m2 80-110 g/m2 Above 110 g/m2

Global Dye Sublimation Paper Market, By Product Type: With Coating Without Coating

Global Dye Sublimation Paper Market, By Application: Clothing & Textiles Advertising Others (Digital Transfer Printing, etc.)

Global Dye Sublimation Paper Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Country: U.K. Italy France Germany Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan ASEAN Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Country: Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa By Sub-region: Middle East Africa





Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Industrial Flooring Market, by Product Type (Light duty (<300um), Medium Duty (300um-4mm), Heavy Duty (>4mm)), by Material Type (Epoxy, Polyaspartic, Polyurethane, Concrete, Anhydrite, Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)), by Application (Automotive, Aircraft Hanger, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Energy & Power, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Healthcare), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Polymer Concrete Market, by Material Type (Polyester, Vinyl Ester, Epoxy Based, Others), by Binding Agent (Natural Resin, Synthetic Resin), by Application (Solid Surface Countertops, Outdoor Seats & Benches, Waste Containers, Pump Bases, Flooring Blocks, Chemical Containments, Trench Drains, Others), by End User (Industrial (Energy & Utilities, Pulp & Paper, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Food Processing, Automotive, Others), Residential & Municipal (Buildings, Roadways, Pipes & Tunnel Liners, Bridges, Others), Commercial (Service Stations, Retail Spaces, Other Establishments)), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com