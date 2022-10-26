High Worldwide Occurrence of Cardiovascular Disorders Increasing Usage of Inflation Devices: Fact.MR Study

Increasing Senescent Population across the World Is Expected To Prominently Influence the Inflation Devices Market Growth Trajectory In The Future

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global inflation devices market in 2022 accounts for a revenue of US$ 630.5 million and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6% through 2030.



High incidence of cardiovascular disorders and the growing geriatric population across the world are prime factors that are anticipated to uplift the demand for inflation devices over the next eight years. Increasing popularity of minimally invasive procedures and rising number of product launches in developed economies are also set to favor inflation devices demand growth across the forecast period.

Download Sample Copy of This Report –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7798

Key companies manufacturing inflation devices are expected to focus on the development and launch of novel products to enhance their market presence and gain a competitive advantage over other market players.

In September 2022, Acclarent, a leading company manufacturing inflation devices, announced that it would be revealing new products for minimally invasive ENT procedures at the 68th Annual Meeting of the American Rhinologic Society (ARS).

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that by 2030, 1 in 6 people in the world will be aged 60 or over and this number is expected to double by the end of 2050. In 2020, people over the age of 60 were around 1 billion, and are expected to be 1.4 billion by the end of 2030.

Escalating demand for minimally invasive procedures is anticipated to be of paramount importance to new as well as established inflation device manufacturers across the forecast period. Heightened incidence of cardiovascular and coronary artery diseases is also expected to contribute to the expansion of the market in the future.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global inflation devices market is currently valued at US$ 630.5 million.

Demand for inflation devices is anticipated to evolve at 6% CAGR through 2030.

Sales revenue of inflation devices by the end of 2030 is slated to be valued at US$ 1.01 billion.

Growing aging population, rising popularity of minimally invasive procedures, advancements in medical device technologies, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure development, and high incidence of cardiovascular disorders are prime drivers of the market.

Demand for inflation devices in China is anticipated to rise at a robust CAGR of 9.7% CAGR through 2030.

High costs of cardiac procedures and availability of alternative inflation devices are expected to constrain market development to some extent.

Demand for 60 ml inflation devices is projected to increase at 6.6% CAGR over the next eight years.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7798

Key Segments in Inflation Devices Industry Research

By Display Type: Analog Display Digital Display

By Application: Interventional Cardiology Interventional Radiology Peripheral Vascular Procedures Gastroenterology Procedures Urology Procedures Other Applications

By Capacity: 20 ml 30 ml 60 ml

By End User: Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA







Free Access of This Report Is Available: Get It Now

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7798



Winning Strategy

Inflation device manufacturers are expected to focus on product innovation to fast-track the launch of new products and maximize their sales potential. Companies are also expected to adopt organic and inorganic growth strategies to strengthen their market stance in the global landscape.

This new inflation devices market research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, gives a comprehensive account of all strategies adopted by established and new market players

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global inflation devices market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2030.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of display type (analog, digital), capacity (20 ml, 30 ml, 60 ml), application (interventional cardiology, interventional radiology, peripheral vascular procedures, gastroenterology procedures, urology procedures, other applications), and end user (hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, others), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Findings

1.1.1. Overall Inflation Devices Market

1.1.2. Segment Overview

1.1.3. Regional Overview

1.1.4. Competitor’s Focus

1.1.5. Consumer’s Perception

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Market Characteristics and Attributes

2. Market Overview

2.1. Introduction and Definition

2.2. Research Scope

3. COVID 19 Impact Assessment

3.1. Demand in Inflation Devices Market

3.1.1. Global Inflation Devices Market Quarterly Market Value Analysis (US$ Mn), 2021

3.1.2. Global Inflation Devices Market Value Y-o-Y Growth Pre and Post Crisis Projection

3.1.3. Global Inflation Devices Market Recalibrated Growth Projection (US$ Mn)

3.2. Inflation Devices Market Shrink and Recovery Trend Assessment, by Region

3.3. Inflation Devices Market Recalibrated Market and Growth Assessment, by Region

Contd…

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Phototherapy Devices Market - The global phototherapy devices market reached a valuation of around US$ 750 MN in 2020, which amounts to around 0.2% share of the overall medical devices market. Sales of phototherapy devices are slated to surge at a CAGR of 7% to top US$ 1.5 Bn by 2031. Demand for LED-based phototherapy devices is set to increase at a CAGR of 6% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Radiotherapy Devices Market - The global radiotherapy devices market reached a valuation of around US$ 5 Bn in 2020, which amounts to close to 4% share of the overall oncology devices market. Sales of radiotherapy equipment are slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7% to top US$ 10 Bn by 2031. Demand for linear accelerator devices, which holds the highest market share, is set to increase at a CAGR of 6% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Dermatology Devices Market - Revenue from the global dermatology devices market reached US$ 12 Bn in 2020, and the market is predicted to reach US$ 39 Bn by 2031. As per the study, the dermatology devices market is anticipated to surge at an impressive CAGR of around 12.5% over the next ten years.

Surgical and Interventional Cardiology Devices Market - Surgical and interventional cardiology devices have changed the therapeutic approach and gaining traction among healthcare professionals. Interventional cardiology devices have several advantages such as minimization of scar risk, reduced surgery time and complexity and reduce pain. Increasing adoption of interventional cardiology devices expected to boost the growth of surgical and interventional cardiology devices market.

About Us:



Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.



Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-158