Physician Assistant Joins Franks Dermatology

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franks Dermatology has hired a new physician assistant to help Arkansans with their skin conditions.

Bailey W. Pollock, PA-C, is a graduate of the University of Arkansas where she received her Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with a concentration in Exercise Science. After working as a medical assistant at Franks Dermatology in 2020, she graduated with Honors from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences with a Master of Physician Assistant Studies.

Pollock became interested in the medical field early on after struggling with acne and psoriasis growing up. Skin care "was always something that I was passionate about," she says. "I wanted to help others find their tailored regimen to take care of their skin needs."

A Fort Smith native, Pollock is a recipient of a Degen Foundation scholarship. The Foundation aims to improve the healthcare and education needs of the River Valley region by providing healthcare grants and education funds to medical scholars in the area.

At Franks Dermatology, Pollock will examine, diagnose, and treat patients under the guidance of Dr. Hayden H. Franks. Pollock will begin seeing patients on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Franks Dermatology is located in Suite 320 of the Simmons Bank Plaza building at 4220 North Rodney Parham Road in Little Rock.

