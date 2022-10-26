Silo Pharma to Discuss Mainstream Pharma and Psychedelics at Wonderland Miami Conference

/EIN News/ -- ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“the Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research, today announced that James Kuo, M.D. M.B.A, Vice President of R&D, will speak as a panelist at Wonderland: Miami, the largest business gathering in the psychedelic medicine sector. Silo Pharma is a sponsor of the three-day conference being held November 3-5, 2022, in Miami, Florida.

Dr. Kuo will speak on the Mainstream Pharma & Psychedelics panel scheduled for Saturday, November 5th on the Science Main Stage. The panel will discuss “Pharma’s next trip: The industry alters its state of mind on psychedelics. Will psychedelics provide a future for mental health drug development?” Interested parties may register for the conference here.

Dr. Kuo commented, “It will be an honor to join other industry leaders as a panelist at the most influential conference worldwide for the psychedelic medicine industry. As a sponsor of Wonderland, our Company looks forward to building awareness for the exciting work we are doing to advance novel new therapies with the power of psychedelic medicine. Our therapeutics target underserved large disease markets like Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and others that stand to benefit greatly from the breakthrough potential of psychedelic drug treatments.”

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as PTSD, Alzheimer’s, and other rare neurological disorders. Silo’s mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research which we believe will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the healthcare industry. For more information, visit www.silopharma.com.

About Wonderland by Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Wonderland: Miami will offer the industry a unique in-person convergence of business, science,

music, and emerging technologies. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an

opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. It will also act as

a launching pad for innovative content connected to the psychedelic medicine space, providing

compelling entertainment and collaboration opportunities for attendees.

About Microdose Psychedelics Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights is your guide to the psychedelic medicine industry. With a

vision to shift the world’s perception of psychedelic medicine, we distribute and create the most

compelling content, financial analysis, engaging events, and groundbreaking education to drive

the psychedelics industry to the forefront of modern medicine.

Forward-Looking Statements

