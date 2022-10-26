9/11 Family Members, Survivors to Hold Press Conference to Protest Saudi-Funded LIV Golf Series at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami

"The evidence of Saudi government officials' participation in the 9/11 attacks on America could not be clearer," said 9/11 Justice founder Brett Eagleson, "and this event could not be more insulting."

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A group of 9/11 family members and survivors from the organization 9/11 Justice will hold a press conference vocalizing their objections to the Saudi Arabian-funded LIV Golf series and its tournament being held at the nearby Trump National Doral Golf Club on October 28-30.

The 9/11 family members will address their views and contentions, which include:

- The Saudi government's role in supporting the 9/11 terrorist attacks, including about recently declassified FBI investigative documents;

- The implications of Saudi efforts to "sportswash" its egregious past;

- The willing complicity of professional golfers choosing to take Saudi payouts and look the other way on the country's reported human rights abuses and role in the worst terrorist attacks on American soil.

"As yet another Saudi-funded golf tournament takes place in America this week, Americans must understand that this LIV Golf series, hosted next at Trump Doral, is yet another attempt by the Kingdom to use the beloved game of golf to sportswash its abhorrent behavior and avoid accountability for the murder of my dad and thousands of others," said Brett Eagleson of 9/11 Justice. "The evidence of Saudi government officials' participation in the 9/11 attacks on America could not be clearer, and this event could not be more insulting. That's why we're speaking out and will continue to as the Saudis fund LIV Golf events in America."

Press Conference Details:

When: Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, 9:00 a.m. ET

Where: Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, 3570 NW 74th Avenue, Miami, FL 33122

Who: Numerous 9/11 family members and survivors who have flown to Miami to express their outrage. Speakers at the press conference and those available for interviews include:

- Brett Eagleson, President of 9/11 Justice and son of John Bruce Eagleson, who was murdered in the South Tower of the World Trade Center.

- Tim Frolich, a 9/11 survivor who was on the 80th floor and was severely injured when the South Tower collapsed.

- Juliette Scauso, daughter of FDNY Hazmat Co. 1 Firefighter Dennis Scauso, who was murdered in the evacuation efforts of the South Tower.

- Dennis McGinley, whose older brother Danny was murdered in the collapse of the WTC South Tower.



RSVP: Media planning to attend the press conference should email media@911justice.org before 6:00 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Contact Information:

Brett Eagleson

Founder, 9/11 Justice

media@911justice.org



