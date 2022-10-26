Xage Partners with Four Inc. to Accelerate Zero Trust Adoption and Secure Federal OT-IT Systems

The collaboration adds zero trust solutions to Four Inc.’s tech stack and marks Xage as one of the leading partners for operational technology security in the public sector

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xage , the zero trust real-world security company, today announced its aggregation partnership with Four Inc. , a boutique aggregator providing technology solutions to the public sector to expedite zero trust adoption across the U.S. government. Four Inc. will provide Xage’s solutions to the public sector through Four Inc.’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts and its network of channel partners as part of their boutique aggregation program. The program offers key elements to support and grow Xage’s public sector business, including multi-year financial solutions and as-a-service offerings.



Following increased cyberattacks on U.S. critical infrastructure, federal leaders have called for improved cybersecurity posture across government agencies. Integrated IT, Operational Technology (OT), and Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) can especially benefit from zero trust approaches since these distributed environments feature complex automated interactions and may contain legacy technologies that lack built-in security controls. These systems also typically require remote access, which, without zero trust, can be exploited to carry out ransomware attacks and disrupt operations. Xage’s zero trust approach reduces the cyberattack surface and protects against evolving threats, all while avoiding the rip-and-replace of existing operational equipment and network architectures.

“ TSA alerts and White House Executive Orders direct both critical infrastructure and government agencies to embrace a zero trust architecture, especially to secure interconnected CPS and IT systems. To meet this need, we searched for a way to quickly provide our solutions to the public sector and help secure crucial government systems, and this partnership with Four Inc. was the ideal vessel,” said Darron Makrokanis, Chief Revenue Officer at Xage. “Alongside Four Inc.’s deep relationships with government agencies, we’ll not only accelerate zero trust adoption, but continue expanding our federal business.”

A testament to this growth and momentum, Xage recently welcomed Joe Nestor to the company as VP of Global Business Development and Strategic Alliances to advance both U.S. federal and global strategic partnerships. He brings years of experience from leadership roles at D2iQ, Druva, Tenable Network Security, and Booz Allen Hamilton.

“We are looking to package a subset of vendor technologies to enable zero trust security efforts, to improve security across IT and OT networks, and to help our customers adhere to new cyber policy to improve our nation’s cybersecurity. We’re excited to partner with Xage and their team of experts, to provide our channel solutions for their customers to keep pace with new cyber policies and comply with new requirements to improve our nation’s cybersecurity posture through zero trust approaches,” said Chris Wilkinson, SVP of Platform Sales at Four Inc.

Federal agencies, critical infrastructure operators, and global industrial organizations already trust Xage’s technology, including the Department of Defense (DOD) and the Department of Energy (DOE) . Xage was recently recognized in the Gartner 2022 Innovation Insight for CPS Protection Platforms report, as well as in the firm’s 2022 Market Guide for OT Security.

About Xage

Xage is the first and only zero trust real-world security company. Xage’s solutions and services accelerate and simplify the way enterprises secure, manage and transform digital operations across OT, IT, and cloud. Xage products include Identity & Access Management (IAM), remote access, and dynamic data security, all powered by the Xage Fabric. Xage also offers Xage Cybersecurity Services, which deliver expert design, implementation, and support services to accelerate the adoption of proactive cyber-defense and underpin secure digital transformation. Xage is currently offering a free trial for secure remote access to qualified critical infrastructure operators.

About Four Inc.

Four Inc. has been recognized as a Top 100 government contractor on Washington Technology's Top 100 Report consecutively for the last seven years. Four Inc.'s expertise of the federal IT contracting process and their carefully crafted ecosystem of manufacturers and partners has enabled them to expertly deliver the right technology solutions and services to their customers. Through their proven experience and dedication to their core values, they have earned the IT community's respect and trust. ( www.fourinc.com )

