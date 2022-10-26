Angi and Walmart Partner to Make Booking Professional Christmas Light Installation Easier Than Ever

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Looking for a way to cut down some of the stress and frustration ahead of the holiday season? Angi has a solution for you. Today, Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI), a leading and comprehensive solution for everything home, is launching a new product integration with Walmart where customers who purchase nearly any Christmas lighting from Walmart can easily add installation by a pro on Angi .



Walmart customers who purchase Christmas lights in-store or online will see a new QR code on the packaging. Following the link attached to the QR code, customers will see a list of installation options where they can directly purchase the light installation service from Walmart, powered by Angi, no matter how big or small your project. This year, we are rolling back prices starting at $149. Customers can select the needed service matching the size of their home and book light removal service too. For customers who already have lights for their homes, they can still book installation and removal services from Angi and Walmart.

"Installing Christmas lights can be one of the more challenging home projects to tackle during the busy holiday season,” said Brian Miller, Head of Growth, Angi Services. “This year we’re proud to be Walmart’s exclusive partner for Christmas lighting installation. We are here to take away the stress, hassle and make it easier than ever to book one of the great pros found on Angi to get your job done. And when the holidays are over pros are ready to help with take down and clean up.”

Bringing over 25 years of home services experience and with a network of more than 200,000 pros across 500 tasks and in nearly every zip code, Angi brings depth, experience, and excellence to the Walmart customer. Angi is Walmart’s exclusive Christmas light installation provider this holiday season.

“We are excited to offer this convenient service at an incredible value to help our customers decorate their home for the holidays,” said Marlena Bond, vice president, seasonal and celebrations – Walmart U.S. “More than 90 percent of our holiday lights packages now come with a QR code, linking customers to Angi’s highly-rated network of installation pros right on the spot – helping customers save both time and money.”

This announcement follows Angi’s earlier announcement with Walmart where Walmart customers can book and complete home projects with pros on Angi either online or in-stores at Walmart on over 200 common home projects including flooring, painting, plumbing, electrical, TV mounting, installation and assembly services for furniture and more.

To learn more about Angi at Walmart, click here.

About Angi

Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) is your home for everything home—a comprehensive solution for all your home needs. From repairs and renovations to products and financing, Angi is transforming every touch point in the customer journey. With over 25 years of experience and a network of more than 200,000 pros, we have helped more than 150 million people with their home needs. Angi is your partner for every part of your home care journey.

