New to The Street Enters into a Six-Month Media Agreement with Tocvan Ventures Corp.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New to The Street will feature Tocvan Ventures Corp . (OTC: TCVNF) (CSE: TOC) (FSE: TV3) ("Company") for six months on its national and international syndicated and sponsored television programs.



The agreement calls for producing and broadcasting televised shows across New to The Street's syndicated networks, Newsmax and the Fox Business Network , and on Bloomberg TV as a sponsored program.

The TV show host will interview key management at Tocvan Ventures Corp., providing information to viewers about the Company's gold and silver mining concessions in Mexico.

Brodie Sutherland, P.Geo., CEO of Tocvan Ventures Corp., states, "We look forward to working with the exceptional team of professionals at New to The Street. Over the next six months, we will provide viewers with the active fundamentals and growth of our operations in Mexico. Our State of Sonora, Mexico holdings, Pilar Project and El Picacho Project , are within known geological gold-silver bearing belts. We will enlighten viewers about those projects' exploration and developmental ongoings. With current global economic issues, many are looking at gold and silver as a potential investment, and I'm excited to be on the New to The Street show to explain to viewers about our gold and silver projects."

The Company's management and Board of Directors are a team of successful geologists, finance, and market experts committed to creating shareholder value from its mining properties.

Vince Caruso, Founder, CEO, and Producer at New to The Street, states, "During the next 6-months, we expect fantastic airings of the TCVNF's TV interviews. With many concerns about worldwide inflationary issues, having a gold and silver mining entity like Tocvan Ventures Corp. on the show should excite our viewers. At New to The Street, we expect to maximize our audience and digital footprint about the corporate ongoings at Tocvan Ventures Corp."

New to The Street's interviews with Tocvan Ventures Corp. on Newsmax, the Fox Business Network, and Bloomberg TV "To Be Announced" in the near future.

All broadcasted shows will stream on the New to The Street website, www . newtothestreet.com . And New to The Street will provide social media marketing to further the reach of each broadcast airing.

About Tocvan Ventures Corp . (OTC: TCVNF) (CSE: TOC) (FSE: TV3)

Tocvan Ventures Corp. ("Tocvan) is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets (OTC: TCVNF), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TOC), and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: TV3). The Company is an early-stage natural resource company engaged in acquiring, exploring, and, if warranted, developing mineral properties. Tocvan is a well-structured exploration development company created to take advantage of the prolonged downturn the junior mining exploration sector. By identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities, the Company's management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan has approximately 37 million shares outstanding and is earning 100% into two exciting opportunities in Sonora, Mexico: the Pilar Gold-Silver project and the El Picacho Gold-Silver project. Management feels both projects represent a tremendous opportunity to create shareholder value - https://tocvan.com/ .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

Brodie A. Sutherland, P.Geo., CEO of Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the information in this release.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contacts:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com



TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.

Brodie A. Sutherland, CEO

1 888 772 2452

ir@tocvan.ca "New to The Street" Business Development Office

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewToTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8edbd853-e0ea-40a2-9738-1c8f183d3507