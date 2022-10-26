Submit Release
IPIM’s public services are relocated to the “Complex of the Macao Forum” from 31 October

MACAU, October 26 - From 31 October 2022, three departments under the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), namely the Promotional Activities and Development of Conventions and Exhibitions Department, the Investor Service Department and the Lusophone Markets Economic and Trade Promotion Department will be relocated to the 1/F and 2/F of the office building of the Complex of Commerce and Trade Co-operation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries in Rua Sul de Entre Lagos.

Services available at this address include: “One-stop Service” for MICE Bidding and Support in Macao, Convention and Exhibition Financial Support Programme, Financial Incentives for Participation in Exhibitions and Fairs, Support Programme for Professional Training and Education in the Convention and Exhibition Sector, Investor’s “One-stop” Service, “Macao Ideas”, China-PSC Business Compass, E-Commerce Promotion Incentive Measures, Facilitation Services for Commercial Registration in Nine Cities of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, business matching services.

Temporary residency application services provided by the Residence Application and Legal Affairs Department will remain available in Room A, 3/F, The Caret, 29, Avenida do Governador Jaime Silvério Marques.

Department

Services

Telephone

Address

Promotional Activities and Development of Conventions and Exhibitions Department

 “One-stop Service” for MICE Bidding and Support in Macao, Convention and Exhibition Financial Support Programme, Financial Incentives for Participation in Exhibitions and Fairs, Support Programme for Professional Training and Education in the Convention and Exhibition Sector

(853) 8798 9710

1/F and 2/F of the office building of the Complex of Commerce and Trade Co-operation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries in Rua Sul de Entre Lagos

 

Lusophone Markets Economic and Trade Promotion Department

China-PSC Business Compass

(853) 8798 9724

Business Development Services Division under the Investor Service Department

Facilitation Services for Commercial Registration in Nine Cities of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, business matching services, E-Commerce Promotion Incentive Measures

(853) 2872 8212

Investment Promotion Division under the Investor Service Department

Investor’s “One-stop” Service

(853) 2872 8328

Residence Application and Legal Affairs Department

Temporary residency application services

(853) 2871 2055

Room A, 3/F, The Caret, 29, Avenida do Governador Jaime Silvério Marques

