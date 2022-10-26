NOBLIS NAMES LISA GARDNER AS VICE PRESIDENT FOR FEDERAL CIVILIAN SOLUTIONS

Mission area veteran brings expertise in strategic growth, contract capture and scientific portfolio management

/EIN News/ -- Reston, Va., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis, Inc., a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, named Lisa Gardner as vice president of its Federal Civilian Solutions mission area and a member of the company’s Executive Council. Reporting to the chief executive officer, she will direct strategy, business development (BD) and program execution for the federal civilian government portfolio.

“I congratulate Lisa on her new appointment. She’s already been responsible for driving growth across this portfolio, so she’s truly well positioned to take the lead,” said Mile Corrigan, Noblis president and chief executive officer.

Gardner was previously the business development executive for the Federal Civilian Solutions mission area, where she led efforts in the transportation, space and health sectors.

“I’m honored to take on this role at an exciting time for Noblis,” said Gardner. “I look forward to leading an inspiring and collaborative team to build on the strong capabilities we offer to civilian agencies.”

Gardner has extensive experience collaborating with federal civilian government teams in the health, space, homeland security and financial domains to support high-performance computing, agile software development, enterprise program management and scientific-driven IT solutions. Before joining Noblis, she was the senior director of BD and strategy activities for Health and Human Services at Leidos. She has a bachelor’s degree in Commerce and a Master of Management of Information Technology from the University of Virginia.

ABOUT NOBLIS

For more than 25 years, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public good, providing independent and objective science, technology and engineering solutions. Together with our subsidiaries, we work with a wide range of government clients in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors.

Heather Williams Noblis, Inc. 571.459.9725 heather.williams@noblis.org