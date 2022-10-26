Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America Announce Theme for 2023 Conference Program

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the industry’s premier solar + storage event, today announced the official theme for the 2023 conference program: “Climate Solutions Start Here: Solar + Storage Lead the Way.”



The conference, to be held February 14-16, 2023, at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California, will highlight the readiness of solar and storage as available and immediate climate solutions. The program will also emphasize how grid electrification is a pillar of climate response strategies, in addition to the integral role solar and storage play in that transformation.

“Our 2023 conference theme is more relevant and inspiring than ever, designed to meet the moment with on-point content, authoritative speakers, and stimulating formats,” said Wes Doane, Event Director, Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America. “As the conference approaches, we look forward to delivering the forward-looking insights—and inspiration—attendees need to power their career as the industry advances in the coming year.”

Highlighted Sessions

“EVs as Grid Storage Resource/V2X Interconnection,” moderated by Ed Burgess, Policy Director, Vehicle-Grid Integration Council (VGIC)

“Residential Solar Adoption Timelines and Permitting,” presented by Jesse Cruce, Energy & Policy Market Analyst, Strategic Energy Analysis Center at National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL)

“Utility Approaches to Energy Storage Fire Safety,” presented by Jay Sadler, Distributed Energy Operations Manager, Duke Energy Corporation

“Innovation in Project Structuring to Support Project Finance,” moderated by Gary Dorris, CEO, Ascend Analytics

“Virtual Power Plant Business Model,” presented by Nehal Divekar, Manager, Emerging Technologies, Customized Energy Solutions



Industry professionals are encouraged to register today to take advantage of Early Bird pricing while it remains available through December 15, 2022.

Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America is the premier U.S.-based conference and trade show focused on solar, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure. Dedicated to accelerating the energy transition, the combined event delivers actionable education, invaluable networking, and an immersive exhibit hall experience – which includes the popular Solar Games installer competition.

Join 6,000+ energy leaders and 300+ exhibitors on February 14-16, 2023, in Long Beach, CA, to help shape the next phase of our clean energy transformation. Learn more online at intersolar.us and esnaexpo.com .

